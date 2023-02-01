Video
Wednesday, 1 February, 2023
USAID to publish agro-export guideline for Gulf countries

Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Gulf countries present a distinct opportunity for Bangladeshi agricultural product exporters.

However, due to Bangladeshi exporters' lack of knowledge about food safety and sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) measures, regulatory compliances, and customer requirements, they are not able to capture the opportunities to export fresh fruits, vegetables, frozen, and other processed foods products.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID)-led Feed the Future Bangladesh Trade Activity will publish a guideline on food safety requirements for fresh fruits and vegetables, and processed food to gulf countries.

The Activity validated the content of a guidance document with input from food business operators, regulatory bodies, academicians, and trade associations Monday.

The first two Easy Export publications focused on Bangladesh's regulatory requirements for exporting fresh fruits and vegetables and exporting food products to the European Union. Many small and medium enterprises, universities, and exporters are using the guidelines to open new export markets.

The third Easy Export publication elaborates detailed guidelines on complying with Gulf countries' food safety standards.
The publication includes information on the importance and obligation to follow the food safety standards to export fresh fruits and vegetables and processed food to the Gulf countries, the necessary process to identify each step of the products, starting from production to processing, and distribution.

The Trade Activity will publish the guideline within the coming weeks.

The US government initiative supports Bangladesh to bolster economic growth and food security by improving trade facilitation, enhancing market access, and improving the business-enabling market.

The Activity provides technical assistance, training, institutional strengthening, and other direct support to the Bangladesh government and non-governmental partners. It also promotes greater collaboration among the government, private sector, and civil society organisations.    UNB


