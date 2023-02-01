

Union Bank launches modern tech based service

Union Bank Ltd introduced one modern and technology based service 'Mudaraba Monthly Payable SND Account (MMPSND)'.Managing Director and CEO of Union Bank Limited A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury inaugurated the service as the chief guest, says a press release.Additional Managing Director Md. Habibur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director Md. Nazrul Islam and SEVP Golam Mostafa were present as special guests. Besides, All Divisional Heads and Branch Managers of the Bank were also present at the ceremony.