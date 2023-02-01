

Marginalized youths win Tk2.25 lakh floating 9 innovative business plans



The competition called 'Youth Led Innovation Lab' was organized by the international development organization Save the Children in Bangladesh and corporate company BSRM among the youth of Dhaka, Chattogram and Satkhira districts.



The 1st, 2nd and 3rd winners were selected through a final competition and Gala event on Monday at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden, says a press release.



The team from Satkhira- 'Hongsho Rajyo' won the 1st position and 1 lac Taka innovating the business model of producing organic eggs and meat from different species of duck. The idea is to eliminate malnutrition in Satkhira through delivering nutritious foods at low cost.



They will raise different species of ducks in the farm by feeding organic feed like rice, snails, algae, maize etc. Instead of food with chemicals, they will get meat and eggs in organic method. Also, they are planning to make organic fertilizer with horse droppings.

Dhaka's 'Grow with Green' is in 2nd position, they won 75 thousand taka and the team from Chittagong 'Road to Green' won 50 thousand taka from 3rd position.



Youth and Sports State Minister Md. Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, attending the event as the chief guest told the youths: "In all your efforts and initiatives, the Govt. is ready to support you. I am overwhelmed with your ideas and innovations. Our Ministry is ready to work with you."



The competition began with the announcement in and around Save the Children's project area at the 3 districts. In each district, young people between the ages of 16- 24 had sent their team-based plans to Save the Children and a three- day workshop has been conducted in each of the district to select champions from each area. In the workshop, local government officials, private sector representatives and experts working in the field of social enterprise selected a total of 9 business plans from 3 districts. The 9 teams are: Dhaka- Inspiring Yellow, Organic Shar House and Grow with Green; Chattogram- Road to Green Miles, Udayon (Bij Bank) and Shopner Bazar; Satkhira- Poribesh Bondhu, Hangsho Rajjo and Adarsha Dairy.



On 22 December, a 'boot camp' was held in Dhaka with these 9 teams, where their plans were re-mentored. Along with Save the Children's experts, officials from government agencies and private companies also mentored the teams through a workshop who had given plan related to their respective sector.



On Monday at the gala event, the winning teams at the district level presented their plans to the judges included government officials, staff from international donors, businessmen, youth development experts and engineers. After the presentation each team described their plans in one minute. Then the jury decided the final three winners.



Ruhi Murshid Ahmed, Advisor, Corporate Social Responsibility; BSRM felt that the Youth Led Innovation Lab is a great platform to showcase the talent and new ideas of the marginalized youth. "This platform also gives them an opportunity to network and make new contacts," she said.



Nine business ideas and plans of the marginalized youth groups of 3 districts in the country were displayed in front of corporates and Govt. officials and won a total of 2 lakh and 25 thousand BDT.The competition called 'Youth Led Innovation Lab' was organized by the international development organization Save the Children in Bangladesh and corporate company BSRM among the youth of Dhaka, Chattogram and Satkhira districts.The 1st, 2nd and 3rd winners were selected through a final competition and Gala event on Monday at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden, says a press release.The team from Satkhira- 'Hongsho Rajyo' won the 1st position and 1 lac Taka innovating the business model of producing organic eggs and meat from different species of duck. The idea is to eliminate malnutrition in Satkhira through delivering nutritious foods at low cost.They will raise different species of ducks in the farm by feeding organic feed like rice, snails, algae, maize etc. Instead of food with chemicals, they will get meat and eggs in organic method. Also, they are planning to make organic fertilizer with horse droppings.Dhaka's 'Grow with Green' is in 2nd position, they won 75 thousand taka and the team from Chittagong 'Road to Green' won 50 thousand taka from 3rd position.Youth and Sports State Minister Md. Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, attending the event as the chief guest told the youths: "In all your efforts and initiatives, the Govt. is ready to support you. I am overwhelmed with your ideas and innovations. Our Ministry is ready to work with you."The competition began with the announcement in and around Save the Children's project area at the 3 districts. In each district, young people between the ages of 16- 24 had sent their team-based plans to Save the Children and a three- day workshop has been conducted in each of the district to select champions from each area. In the workshop, local government officials, private sector representatives and experts working in the field of social enterprise selected a total of 9 business plans from 3 districts. The 9 teams are: Dhaka- Inspiring Yellow, Organic Shar House and Grow with Green; Chattogram- Road to Green Miles, Udayon (Bij Bank) and Shopner Bazar; Satkhira- Poribesh Bondhu, Hangsho Rajjo and Adarsha Dairy.On 22 December, a 'boot camp' was held in Dhaka with these 9 teams, where their plans were re-mentored. Along with Save the Children's experts, officials from government agencies and private companies also mentored the teams through a workshop who had given plan related to their respective sector.On Monday at the gala event, the winning teams at the district level presented their plans to the judges included government officials, staff from international donors, businessmen, youth development experts and engineers. After the presentation each team described their plans in one minute. Then the jury decided the final three winners.Ruhi Murshid Ahmed, Advisor, Corporate Social Responsibility; BSRM felt that the Youth Led Innovation Lab is a great platform to showcase the talent and new ideas of the marginalized youth. "This platform also gives them an opportunity to network and make new contacts," she said.