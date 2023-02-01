Video
NCC Bank inks remittance deal with Canada based BD firm

Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Business Desk

NCC Bank Ltd has signed a remittance drawing agreement with Bangladeshi Money Exchange Ltd., Canada for quick and safe remittance services of Bangladeshi expatriates on Monday, says a press release.

With this Agreement new window has been opened for the Bangladeshi expatriates from Canada and America to remit their hard earned money to their relatives and family members in Bangladesh safely, quickly and conveniently through all branches of NCC Bank along with its affiliated NGO and Sub-Agent Branches.

 Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, Managing Director and CEO of NCC Bank and Kazal Billah, Chairman of Bangladeshi Money Exchange Ltd., Canada has signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Besides, Mohd Rafat Ullah Khan and Md. Mahbub Alam, Deputy Managing Directors', Syed Tofail Ali, SEVP and Head of Operations, Md. Mahfuzur Rahman, EVP and Head of Remittance and NRB Services, Mohammad Shariful Islam, EVP and Head of Treasury Front Office along with other Senior Officials of both organisations were also present at the ceremony.


