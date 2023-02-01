Maiden bone marrow transplant done at Ctg Evercare Hospital







Evercare Hospital Chattogram has successfully completed the first autologous bone marrow transplant (BMT).



The bone marrow trnsfusion was performed on a multiple myeloma patient on January 19 by Dr Abu Jafar Mohammed Saleh and his team.



Evercare hospital Chattogram is transforming healthcare in Chattogram. The hospital has Invested in a state-of -the-art Bone Marrow Transplant facility; the 1st and only one in the region.



BMT is a complex and delicated procedure that involves replacing damaged or destroyed bone marrow with healthy cells. It is a life-saving treatment for patients suffering from blood disorders such as leukemia and lymphoma.



"We are thrilled to announce the successful completion of the first autologous bone marrow transplant in the private sector of Chattogram at Evercare Hospital Chattogram, this is a major milestone for the hospital and the people of Chattogram as well,' said Dr. Abu Jafar Mohammed Saleh, Senior Consultant & Coordinator, Hematology and BMT Center of Evercare Hospital Chattogram on Sunday.

