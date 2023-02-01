Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 February, 2023, 3:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Ashrayan appears as ultra-poor’s savior in harsh winter

Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
PIRGANJ, Rangpur

Jute sacks and beds made of hays were virtually key means for them to survive harsh winters when the mercury would dip to 6-10 degrees Celsius with chilling winds often making it feel like 0-2 degrees.

Their abodes were in most cases shanties having bamboo-made walls with pours often covered by thrown away polythene and rusty tins being their rooftops in the country's northwestern region near the foothills of the Himalayan region.

They now own semi-pucca houses, which protect them from cruel winter spells - thanks to the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Ashrayan-2 Prakalpa.

Some 90,866 poor families in the northern and western regions are now residents and owners of the comfortable houses with brick walls and tin shades under an intense government campaign for shelters for the poor.

Fifty-year-old Lokesh Mardi is one of those to own a comfortable abode  on a piece of government khas land while previously his family was the resident of what locally called 'tatari ghar', a shanty made with bamboo and tin or thatched roof.

"We had no piece of land of our own and our ancestors used to live in 'tatari ghars' for generations, accepting the situation to be their fate," said Lokesh, while talking to this BSS reporter at his new abode in Pirganj.

He said, in an emotion choked voice, as dews fell inside their house in winter nights "our parents would cover us with jute-sacks, an identical practice we followed until days ago to protect our children - two sons and a daughter".

Lokesh, who belongs to Mahali ethnic minority group, said their hut was also not effective to prevent rain water from dropping inside while it was also not strong enough to sustain storms.

His current permanent abode on a two-decimal land is a house with two bedrooms, a kitchen, a toilet and a veranda to accommodate his five-member family.

"It is like a dream appearing true . . . (I am) grateful to Sheikh Hasina," said Lokesh, who earns the bread for the family manufacturing bamboo-made products.

Twenty-one Mahali families now own identical houses in the neighbourhood in Pirganj.

Panchagarh district in the northwestern tip of Bangladesh usually witnesses the lowest temperature while the winter sufferings of people often grab the media headlines.

Meteorologist Dr Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik said the average temperature in Panchagarh and Dinajpur in January is recorded at 6 to 10 degrees Celsius at night while it might feel like 2 to 4 degrees Celsius due to heavy fogs.

Sixty-year-old Dudu Miah passed almost his entire life in a makeshift "tatari ghar" on a piece of government khas land at Mahan Para area in the Sadar Upazila of Panchagarh district.

"There was no end to sufferings during the winter. Sometimes we cried, failing to manage warm clothes for our children . . . we can now sleep in peace as the Ashrayan gave us a comfortable permanent abode," he said.

"She (Sheikh Hasina) has done a lot for us, she felt for us. We pray for her," Dudu Miah said.

Septuagenarian Mujahar Hossain passed his 74 years in a mud-made shabby hut at Lal Kha Pukur in Godagari Upazila of Rajshahi.
"I had no piece of land of my own . . . as a day labourer with six family members, I did not have the ability to procure any land either," said severely sick Mujahar, who was sunbathing sitting at his verandah wearing a hoodie sweater with a cap on head in the winter morning.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Forex transactions thru cards drop after rising for 6-months
BD reserves to fall to $30b in FY23 before bouncing back: IMF
BAEC appoints Prof Shamim Momtaz as Member (Planning)
Mercantile Bank, BB signs an Agreement
5th Paper Tech Expo begins in the city tomorrow
UCB promotes Alamgir Kabir as DMD
DITF ends with export orders for 300cr, spot sales Tk 100cr
Southeast Bank signs agreement with Bangladesh Bank


Latest News
Hajj cost fixed at Tk 6,83,018
Bangladesh-Japan relations to be strengthened further: new envoy
Freedom Fighter Shaheed Saidur Rahman Scholarship distributed in Cumilla
14 killed in India apartment fire
Fire at Mongla EPZ doused after 24 hrs
Iranian couple filmed dancing in Tehran are jailed for 10yrs
Sheikh Kamal Athletics Competition launched in Rangamati
IFC appoints Riccardo Puliti as regional vice president for Asia, Pacific
Woman killed in Rangpur road accident
Flights operation at Dhaka airport to be closed for 5 hrs a night from Feb 2
Most Read News
Month of language movement begins Wednesday
Bangladesh more corrupt than Pakistan in South Asia: TI
Gazette issued for Tarique-Zubaida's appearance
Electricity price hiked further, gazette published
BNP is running out of breath: Quader
Bangladesh logs 13 Covid cases
2 fugitive death row convicts arrested in Dhaka
Cancellation of Jamaat's registration: Final hearing after 2 months
Appellate Division launches digital pass for litigants
Fire breaks out at factory in Mongla EPZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft