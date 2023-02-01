

ShareTrip wins Digital Commerce award



"I am delighted that ShareTrip has won Digital Commerce of the Year 2022 by The Daily Star. We have always tried to introduce innovative technology in our dynamic application and website consumers can travel now more conveniently. They can easily browse holiday packages, gather information about the destinations, and book flights and hotels for their next trip. I am extremely pleased to see the company's growth, and I am thankful for all the support from all the partners, especially the people of Bangladesh. We are extremely dedicated towards our work and hope to continue the winning streak," the press release quoted Sadia Haque, Co-Founder, CEO, ShareTrip as saying on this big win,



The event was attended by numerous renowned individuals, including Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Minister, Ministry of Industries, as the Chief Guest.



ShareTrip provides travel services through its dynamic application and web platform, allowing travelers to conveniently book flights and hotels and find the perfect vacation packages around the globe, including Bangladesh. The company also has a business platform for the commercial travel segment. ShareTrip occupies 12% of the entire travel market.



