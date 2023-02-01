StanChart gives winter essentials to 10,500 beneficiaries

Standard Chartered (StanChart) has donated sweaters to 5,000 students belonging to JAAGO Foundation and Friendship community schools in Gaibandha, Dinajpur, and Rangpur.



These students live in some of the most remote areas, and as such have faced record low temperatures this year. The Bank has also partnered with the Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE) to distribute blankets to 1,100 ultra-poor families in Dhaka, says a press release.



By meeting community needs - both in the short and long-term - the Bank is helping to provide the tools and resources needed to help communities nationwide to develop and build resilience and withstand the current climate crisis.



As weather becomes more extreme and unpredictable, these resources will enable beneficiaries to survive sudden cold snaps and continue to endure as they learn, earn, and grow.



StanChart Brand and Marketing Corporate Affairs Head Bitopi Das Chowdhury said: "We at Standard Chartered actively work towards inclusion for economic development; and help in lifting participation of the underprivileged sections of our communities. Cold weather can bring life to a standstill for members of our most vulnerable communities. To ease the hardships of the harsh winter for vulnerable communities, the Bank is proud to partner with Friendship, JAAGO Foundation, and CAMPE to donate a much-needed supply of blankets and sweaters."



With over 118 years of uninterrupted presence, Standard Chartered is the only multinational universal bank in Bangladesh. As the nation's longstanding partner in progress, Standard Chartered is dedicated to driving commerce and growth without leaving people behind, negatively impacting the planet, or creating divisions that diminish Bangladesh's sense of community.



