

3 day jewellery fair kicks offs in Dhaka Feb 9



Uttam Banik, chairman of the BAJUS standing committee on fair and event management, made the announcement at a press briefing at Bashundhara City Shopping Complex on Tuesday morning.



Bajus Standing Committee on Fair and Event Management chairman Uttam Banik, Bangladesh Jewellers Association vice-president Dr. Dewan Aminul Islam Shaheen were present at the press conference, among others.



Uttam Banik, said, "BAJUS Fair-2023 is being organised for the second time under the leadership of BAJUS President Sayem Sobhan Anvir to implement Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Vision-2041. BAJUS Fair-2023 will contribute to enhancing the domestic jewellery sector and establishing a new position on the international market. The country's goldsmiths will raise the exposure of their most contemporary ornamental designs. In this regard, I invite all buyers and visitors to the 'Bajus Fair-2023'."



He said that the fair is the biggest event of the jewellery industry in Bangladesh, which has played an incomparable role in the country's economy.



BAJUS Fair will be open for buyers and visitors every day from 10 am to 9 pm. BAJUS Fair entry ticket price is Tk 100 per person. Children up to the age of five do not need a ticket.



A raffle draw has been arranged for the buyers at the Fair. Customers will collect the raffle draw coupon from the establishment from which they will purchase the ornaments. Apart from this, jewellery companies are announcing special offers to attract the attention of buyers.



"This BAJUS fair has been organized to promote the gold industry of Bangladesh at home and abroad. Yesterday our President gave the approval to launch BAJUS Media Awards. This award is being introduced for the first time. There will be gold medals for the first, second, and third. A judging panel of 11 renowned journalists will select these winners. It is being organized mainly for publicity.

Apart from this, there will be six seminars in this three-day fair. Ministers, Speakers, Deputy Leaders of Parliament, women MPs, and top celebrities will participate there," said Dr. Dewan Aminul Islam Shahin, the Vice-President of BAJUS and Chairman of BAJUS Standing Committee on Media and Communication and Social Affairs.



According to the press conference, 50 traditional jewellery companies of the country will participate in 8 pavilions, 12 mini pavilions, and 30 stalls at the BAJUS Fair. The 8 companies participating in the pavilion at the BAJUS Fair-2023 are - Amin Jewellers Limited, Apan Jewellers, Alankar Niketan (Pvt.) Limited, Kunja Jewellers, Royal Malabar Jewellers (BD) Limited, Venus Jewellers Limited, Diamond World Limited, and Jarwa House ( Pvt.) Ltd.



