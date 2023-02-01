Stocks fall for 3rd day on selling spree

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell for the third consecutive day on Tuesday as the dominant small investors were on their selling spree.



At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, deducted 11.78 points or 0.18 percent to settle at 6,267 points. DSES, the Shariah-based index, lost 4.62 points or 0.31 percent to 1,366. The DS30, the blue-chip index, also lost 6.23 points or 0.28 percent to close at 2,219.



The DSE turnover hoerer, rose to Tk 573 crore, from Tk 490 crore on Monday.



Of the issues traded, 31 advanced, 135 declined, and 161 did not see any price movement.



The top 10 companies by turnover are: Genex Infosys, Sea Pearl Beach, Bashundhara Paper, Eastern Housing, Olympic Industries, Amara Network, BSC, Orion Pharma, Gemini Sea Food, Meghna Life Insurance and Shinepukur Ceramics.



Top 10 companies with price increase are:- Sonali Ansh Industries, Eastern Lubricants, Popular Life Insurance, Olympic Industries, Orion Pharma, Lube-Ref, Pragati Insurance, Advent Pharma, Jamuna Well and Eastern Housing.



At the CSE the overall price index CASPI decreased by 19 points. Tk 12.11 crore has been traded in the market. Of the 155 firms participating in the transaction, 27 rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 65 has decreased and the price of 63 has remained unchanged.



