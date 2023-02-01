Project mooted for commercial exploitation of jackfruit, export

Video
Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Business Correspondent

A new project will support small-scale farmers and entrepreneurs to benefit from commercial exploitation of jackfruit and its export which grows abundant in the country.  

Nutritious jackfruit is one of the most important and widely grown fruits in the country but its potential has been largely unexploited. The project, which will be implemented by Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), is dedicated to promoting jackfruit production and marketing.  

An inception workshop was held at Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) in Dhaka on Tuesday in this regard on Tuesday, says a press release.

FAO Representative in Bangladesh Robert D. Simpson said: "Jackfruit has great potential, as recognized by the Government and FAO, and this project is about exploiting its commercial potential.

Bangladesh can undoubtedly gain a significant share of the international market for a variety of jackfruit-processed products that are in high demand globally," he said.

In terms of annual production, jackfruit is the second largest fruit in the country after mango, accounting for more than one-fifth of total fruit production. It contributes significantly to meet the nutrition demand of the people of Bangladesh as a source of vitamins, minerals, and calories.

Despite these nutritional benefits and largely untapped export potentials, jackfruit has received little attention for value addition to the country's export.  

Only 12 plant species account for 75 percent of global food supply. Therefore, it is crucial to make use of underutilized resources, particularly Special Agricultural Products (SAPs)- such as jackfruit - to improve food security, nutrition, and livelihoods on a large scale.

The Government of Bangladesh selected jackfruit under FAO's 'One Country One Priority Product" (OCOP) initiative. Eighty countries from five FAO regions were designated as potential project countries, with the goal of promoting 50 SAPs.

Bangladesh was selected as one of the first five demonstration countries, along with Egypt, Malawi, Trinidad and Tobago, and Uzbekistan.

The project, called 'Innovative Approaches for Better Plant Production', will support countries to implement the OCOP initiative by promoting innovative approaches for better crop production and SAPs marketing.

The project will strengthen food security, improve daily balanced diets, and increase the incomes of smallholders and family farmers in Bangladesh who grow jackfruit.

Chief Guest at event was Wahida Akter, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture. The workshop was chaired by Omar Mohammad. Special guests were Imrul Mohsin, Director-General, Department of Agricultural Marketing;

Dr. Nazmun Nahar Karim, Executive Chairman (Routine Charge), BARC; Debasish Sarker, Director-General, Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) and Badal Chandra Biswas, Director-General, Department of Agricultural Extension were present.


