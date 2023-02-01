IMF board approves $4.7b loan for Bangladesh

The International Monetary Fund approved US$4.7 billion loan to Bangladesh on Monday. It includes $ 3.3 billion extended credit facility/extended fund facility and US$1.4 billion under resilience and sustainability facility (RSF).



The loan will enable Bangladesh to receive immediate disbursement of US$476 million. Bangladesh is the first Asian country to access IMF's RSF loans. The 42-month program will help preserve macroeconomic stability, protect vulnerable, and foster inclusive and green growth.



The fund will help reforms to create fiscal space to enable greater social and developmental spending; strengthening the financial sector; modernizing policy frameworks; and building climate resilience.



Russia's war in Ukraine has interrupted Bangladesh's robust economic recovery from the pandemic, leading to a sharp widening of Bangladesh's current account deficit, depreciation of the Taka and a decline in foreign exchange reserves.



The authorities have taken on a comprehensive set of measures with the loan to deal with these latest economic disruptions. They recognize that in addition to tackling these immediate challenges, long-standing structural issues and vulnerabilities related to climate change will also need to be addressed to accelerate growth, attract private investment, enhance productivity, and build climate resilience.



The IMF-supported program under the ECF/EFF arrangement will preserve macroeconomic stability and prevent disruptive adjustments to protect vulnerable growth, while laying the foundations for strong, inclusive, and environmentally sustainable growth.



The concurrent RSF arrangement will supplement resources made available under the ECF/EFF to expand the fiscal space to finance climate investment priorities identified in the authorities' plans, help catalyze additional financing, and build resilience against long-term climate risks.



IMF Deputy Managing Director and acting chair Antoinette M. Sayeh, in a statement after the loan approval said, Bangladesh has made steady progress in reducing poverty and significant improvements in living standards since independence.

However, COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent Russia's war in Ukraine interrupted this long period of robust economic performance giving rise to multiple shocks and challenges. The loan will accelerate the government ambitious reforms to achieve a more resilient, inclusive, and sustainable growth.



In this regard, substantial investment in human capital and infrastructure is needed to achieve Bangladesh's aspiration to reach upper-middle income status by 2031 and meet the Sustainable and Development Goals (SDGs). The authorities recognize these challenges and also the need to tackle climate change issues.



She said the ECF/EFF arrangement will protect macroeconomic stability and rebuild buffers, while helping to advance the authorities' reform agenda. The implementation of domestic revenue mobilization strategy that relies on both tax policy and revenue administration reforms will allow increasing social, development and climate spending sustainably.



It will help strengthen management of public finance, investment, and debt will improve spending efficiency, governance, and transparency. Reducing financial sector vulnerabilities, strengthening oversight, enhancing governance and regulatory framework and developing capital markets will help mobilize financing to support growth objectives.



She said structural reforms to create conducive environment to expand trade and foreign direct investment, deepening the financial sector, developing human capital, and improving governance to enhance the business climate are needed to lift growth potential.

Access to RSF will provide financing to support Bangladesh's climate change adaptation and mitigation efforts. The RSF reforms will complement reforms by improving climate investment potential, strengthening institutions and enhancing climate-spending efficiency to build resilience and catalyze additional official and private finance.



