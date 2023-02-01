

Dhaka air getting toxic



most polluted countries in the world between 2018 to 2022.With an air quality index (AQI) score of 291, Dhaka ranked first in the



list of cities with the worst air. Air pollution results through the formation of pollutants from any chemical, physical or biological



agent that alters the natural equilibrium of the atmosphere.



Dhaka�s recent deadly AQI score indicates how unliveable the city has turned into, detrimental impacts of air pollution on human



health depends on a number of factors such as the type of pollutant, distance and level of exposure and the cumulative impacts of



multiple pollutants or stressors.



While these numbers are new, the scenario is not. This dark underbelly of the growing, flourishing nation is known to all of us. Day



in and day out, we breathe, we drink, we eat, and we touch death like it is nobody's business. In fact, for us it is business as usual.



Along with the degradation air pollution brings to the quality of life it is also responsible for diseases like asthma, heart disease,



lung cancer. The main reason behind air pollution in Dhaka city is the formation of pollutants such as smoke and dust from



different industries, construction sites and traffic. Illegal brick kilns are responsible for 50 per cent of the air pollution and it has



stood out to be a concerning matter that should be monitored properly.



According to AQI statistics, more than 22,000 people in the capital died due to air pollution in 2019. This goes to show how



concerning air pollution is and why it should be controlled. The government has already implemented so many steps to control air



pollution. Black smoke, dust, etc from vehicles and factories, are responsible for air pollution. Expired cars emit so much black



smoke that it has been identified as one of the causes of air pollution. The black smoke emitted from these is uncut carbon which is



emitted in the form of minor particles. Many environmentalists have mentioned the presence of lead particles in the air of Dhaka



city.



Due to increased deforestation, amount of oxygen in the air is decreasing at a huge rate. As a result, the number of pollutants in the



air is increasing day by day. Forestation is the only solution, to reduce the available carbon dioxide in the air. Urban areas need



more trees to plant.



Unplanned garbage management such as plastic and painted or treated wood is harmful to the environment because these materials



release toxic chemicals that pollute our air. In Dhaka city, there is more than one crore of people lived. This massive population is



also a cause of air pollution. Urban people tend to throw garbage anywhere, and the government also doesn�t have any proper



management to control garbage and waste. This wastage spreads a bad smell in the rotting air and creates air pollution.



Observing the pollution readings taken over the last few years, it is clear to see that Bangladesh has some fairly severe issues with



its pollution levels, too much so that it actually takes the number one spot out of the most polluted countries ranked worldwide,



along with its capital city Dhaka taking the 21stspot in terms of most polluted cities ranked over 2019. These are positions that



indicate that Bangladesh has a pollution crisis in its hands.



An AQI score, being the simple allocation of numerical data should not be posing the threat to bring her down. The authority must



devise inclusive and sustainable policies to ensure that our aspirations of becoming a globally competitive economy do not go in



vain, just for a dying capital.



Air pollution is causing multifarious effects on the health of children and adults all over Bangladesh. We need to work together to



prevent air pollution in Bangladesh by making efforts personally, socially, and legally. To fight against air pollution, it is essential to



stay aware of its impacts and make others aware of this problem.



Although it is not only about de-centralization, rather under this era of increased consumerism, manufacturing companies and



major industries are ruthlessly exploiting natural resources, building massive polluting industries, and pocketing profits with



unbridled greed, and all of this is done with no regard for the harmful consequences that affect humans, animals, or the



environment. It is undeniable that the path we have previously taken so far has been unsustainable. As Dhaka struggles to support



the bulk of the country�s economic activity, a considerable decrease in pollution might be achieved by moving things out of the city.



Therefore, as a consequence of this analysis, decentralization of Dhaka is required to preserve the city from catastrophic air



pollution.



- Promity Rahman is a student, Department of Environmental Science, Independent University Bangladesh



