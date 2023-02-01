|
Dhaka air getting toxic
|
While Bangladesh maintained robust economic growth over the past decades, it has also repeatedly ranked among the top of the
most polluted countries in the world between 2018 to 2022.With an air quality index (AQI) score of 291, Dhaka ranked first in the
list of cities with the worst air. Air pollution results through the formation of pollutants from any chemical, physical or biological
agent that alters the natural equilibrium of the atmosphere.
Dhaka�s recent deadly AQI score indicates how unliveable the city has turned into, detrimental impacts of air pollution on human
health depends on a number of factors such as the type of pollutant, distance and level of exposure and the cumulative impacts of
multiple pollutants or stressors.
While these numbers are new, the scenario is not. This dark underbelly of the growing, flourishing nation is known to all of us. Day
in and day out, we breathe, we drink, we eat, and we touch death like it is nobody's business. In fact, for us it is business as usual.
Along with the degradation air pollution brings to the quality of life it is also responsible for diseases like asthma, heart disease,
lung cancer. The main reason behind air pollution in Dhaka city is the formation of pollutants such as smoke and dust from
different industries, construction sites and traffic. Illegal brick kilns are responsible for 50 per cent of the air pollution and it has
stood out to be a concerning matter that should be monitored properly.
According to AQI statistics, more than 22,000 people in the capital died due to air pollution in 2019. This goes to show how
concerning air pollution is and why it should be controlled. The government has already implemented so many steps to control air
pollution. Black smoke, dust, etc from vehicles and factories, are responsible for air pollution. Expired cars emit so much black
smoke that it has been identified as one of the causes of air pollution. The black smoke emitted from these is uncut carbon which is
emitted in the form of minor particles. Many environmentalists have mentioned the presence of lead particles in the air of Dhaka
city.
Due to increased deforestation, amount of oxygen in the air is decreasing at a huge rate. As a result, the number of pollutants in the
air is increasing day by day. Forestation is the only solution, to reduce the available carbon dioxide in the air. Urban areas need
more trees to plant.
Unplanned garbage management such as plastic and painted or treated wood is harmful to the environment because these materials
release toxic chemicals that pollute our air. In Dhaka city, there is more than one crore of people lived. This massive population is
also a cause of air pollution. Urban people tend to throw garbage anywhere, and the government also doesn�t have any proper
management to control garbage and waste. This wastage spreads a bad smell in the rotting air and creates air pollution.
Observing the pollution readings taken over the last few years, it is clear to see that Bangladesh has some fairly severe issues with
its pollution levels, too much so that it actually takes the number one spot out of the most polluted countries ranked worldwide,
along with its capital city Dhaka taking the 21stspot in terms of most polluted cities ranked over 2019. These are positions that
indicate that Bangladesh has a pollution crisis in its hands.
An AQI score, being the simple allocation of numerical data should not be posing the threat to bring her down. The authority must
devise inclusive and sustainable policies to ensure that our aspirations of becoming a globally competitive economy do not go in
vain, just for a dying capital.
Air pollution is causing multifarious effects on the health of children and adults all over Bangladesh. We need to work together to
prevent air pollution in Bangladesh by making efforts personally, socially, and legally. To fight against air pollution, it is essential to
stay aware of its impacts and make others aware of this problem.
Although it is not only about de-centralization, rather under this era of increased consumerism, manufacturing companies and
major industries are ruthlessly exploiting natural resources, building massive polluting industries, and pocketing profits with
unbridled greed, and all of this is done with no regard for the harmful consequences that affect humans, animals, or the
environment. It is undeniable that the path we have previously taken so far has been unsustainable. As Dhaka struggles to support
the bulk of the country�s economic activity, a considerable decrease in pollution might be achieved by moving things out of the city.
Therefore, as a consequence of this analysis, decentralization of Dhaka is required to preserve the city from catastrophic air
pollution.
- Promity Rahman is a student, Department of Environmental Science, Independent University Bangladesh