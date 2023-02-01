Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 February, 2023, 3:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Dhaka air getting toxic

Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 147
Promity Rahman

Dhaka air getting toxic

Dhaka air getting toxic

While Bangladesh maintained robust economic growth over the past decades, it has also repeatedly ranked among the top of the

most polluted countries in the world between 2018 to 2022.With an air quality index (AQI) score of 291, Dhaka ranked first in the

list of cities with the worst air. Air pollution results through the formation of pollutants from any chemical, physical or biological

agent that alters the natural equilibrium of the atmosphere.

Dhaka�s recent deadly AQI score indicates how unliveable the city has turned into, detrimental impacts of air pollution on human

health depends on a number of factors such as the type of pollutant, distance and level of exposure and the cumulative impacts of

multiple pollutants or stressors.

While these numbers are new, the scenario is not. This dark underbelly of the growing, flourishing nation is known to all of us. Day

in and day out, we breathe, we drink, we eat, and we touch death like it is nobody's business. In fact, for us it is business as usual.

Along with the degradation air pollution brings to the quality of life it is also responsible for diseases like asthma, heart disease,

lung cancer. The main reason behind air pollution in Dhaka city is the formation of pollutants such as smoke and dust from

different industries, construction sites and traffic. Illegal brick kilns are responsible for 50 per cent of the air pollution and it has

stood out to be a concerning matter that should be monitored properly.

According to AQI statistics, more than 22,000 people in the capital died due to air pollution in 2019. This goes to show how

concerning air pollution is and why it should be controlled. The government has already implemented so many steps to control air

pollution. Black smoke, dust, etc from vehicles and factories, are responsible for air pollution. Expired cars emit so much black

smoke that it has been identified as one of the causes of air pollution. The black smoke emitted from these is uncut carbon which is

emitted in the form of minor particles. Many environmentalists have mentioned the presence of lead particles in the air of Dhaka

city.

Due to increased deforestation, amount of oxygen in the air is decreasing at a huge rate. As a result, the number of pollutants in the

air is increasing day by day. Forestation is the only solution, to reduce the available carbon dioxide in the air. Urban areas need

more trees to plant.

Unplanned garbage management such as plastic and painted or treated wood is harmful to the environment because these materials

release toxic chemicals that pollute our air. In Dhaka city, there is more than one crore of people lived. This massive population is

also a cause of air pollution. Urban people tend to throw garbage anywhere, and the government also doesn�t have any proper

management to control garbage and waste. This wastage spreads a bad smell in the rotting air and creates air pollution.

Observing the pollution readings taken over the last few years, it is clear to see that Bangladesh has some fairly severe issues with

its pollution levels, too much so that it actually takes the number one spot out of the most polluted countries ranked worldwide,

along with its capital city Dhaka taking the 21stspot in terms of most polluted cities ranked over 2019. These are positions that

indicate that Bangladesh has a pollution crisis in its hands.

An AQI score, being the simple allocation of numerical data should not be posing the threat to bring her down. The authority must

devise inclusive and sustainable policies to ensure that our aspirations of becoming a globally competitive economy do not go in

vain, just for a dying capital.

Air pollution is causing multifarious effects on the health of children and adults all over Bangladesh. We need to work together to

prevent air pollution in Bangladesh by making efforts personally, socially, and legally. To fight against air pollution, it is essential to

stay aware of its impacts and make others aware of this problem.

Although it is not only about de-centralization, rather under this era of increased consumerism, manufacturing companies and

major industries are ruthlessly exploiting natural resources, building massive polluting industries, and pocketing profits with

unbridled greed, and all of this is done with no regard for the harmful consequences that affect humans, animals, or the

environment. It is undeniable that the path we have previously taken so far has been unsustainable.  As Dhaka struggles to support

the bulk of the country�s economic activity, a considerable decrease in pollution might be achieved by moving things out of the city.

Therefore, as a consequence of this analysis, decentralization of Dhaka is required to preserve the city from catastrophic air

pollution.

-    Promity Rahman is a student, Department of Environmental Science, Independent University Bangladesh



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Apocalypse in Palestine: The rise of Israeli fanaticism
Dhaka air getting toxic
Control higher agricultural costs
Dhaka - Naypyidaw 'cement diplomacy'
Overcoming economic downturn in Bangladesh
Zelensky urges faster weapon deliveries
Social crimes in Bangladesh and ways to address them
Where are human rights in the Western world today?


Latest News
Hajj cost fixed at Tk 6,83,018
Bangladesh-Japan relations to be strengthened further: new envoy
Freedom Fighter Shaheed Saidur Rahman Scholarship distributed in Cumilla
14 killed in India apartment fire
Fire at Mongla EPZ doused after 24 hrs
Iranian couple filmed dancing in Tehran are jailed for 10yrs
Sheikh Kamal Athletics Competition launched in Rangamati
IFC appoints Riccardo Puliti as regional vice president for Asia, Pacific
Woman killed in Rangpur road accident
Flights operation at Dhaka airport to be closed for 5 hrs a night from Feb 2
Most Read News
Month of language movement begins Wednesday
Bangladesh more corrupt than Pakistan in South Asia: TI
Gazette issued for Tarique-Zubaida's appearance
Electricity price hiked further, gazette published
BNP is running out of breath: Quader
Bangladesh logs 13 Covid cases
2 fugitive death row convicts arrested in Dhaka
Cancellation of Jamaat's registration: Final hearing after 2 months
Appellate Division launches digital pass for litigants
Fire breaks out at factory in Mongla EPZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft