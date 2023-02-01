Control higher agricultural costs



The global economy is undergoing multifarious challenges due to the ravage of the Covid-19 in the last two years and the ongoingRussia-Ukraine war. There raises a looming food insecurity across the globe. Life and livelihoods are experiencing many difficultiesfor global inflation and recession. According to the Global Report on Food Crisis, many parts of Africa and Asia are the regions withthe highest hunger levels.People living in these regions are the worst vulnerable and born to struggle for foods and nutrition. International welfare agencieshave been working relentlessly to combat global food insecurity over the years and noticing some progress in this regard. However,economic woes triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war are reversing years of progress.In most cases the countries which depend on importing foods from other countries are bearing the most brunt of inflation. Manypoor and middle income countries are spending most share of their reserve to import foods for their people. The worst vulnerableare the people with fixed and small income as the price of every essential has risen to a worrying level.The availability of food in the market does not guarantee that food security has been ensured. What will we do with the availabilityof food in the market when the commoners lose their purchasing ability due to abnormal price hike? Sources say that in 2021around 2.3 billion people were moderately and severely food insecure. On top of that, around 3.1 billion people went out of healthydiet.It was also estimated that nearly 670 million people would be facing hunger in 2030. Combating food insecurity has been a globalconcern. Countries are prioritizing agriculture to increase food production. But the rising cost of agriculture has been a constantchallenge for the farmers in the world to cope with farming. Obviously, farmers are bearing a heavy brunt due to the rising cost offarming. However, every country should be responsible to protect and feed their communities. They should not only make foodavailable but also affordable, no matter how much people earn and where they live.In Bangladesh agriculture is one of the largest economic sectors where around sixty two percent people are directly or indirectlyinvolved. This sector has much contribution to providing food, nutrition and livelihood security of the large population of thecountry. It works greatly to reduce rural poverty and foster sustainable economic development. However, farming is shrinkinggradually in the country as we are losing a huge amount of cultivable land every year. Sources estimate that about 80,000 hectaresof agricultural land are going out of crop production every year.The main reasons of the loss of cultivable land are urbanization, human settlement, building of infrastructure, and river erosion.Though our farm land is shrinking gradually, our achievement from this sector is worth seeing. The use of modern technology andhigh yielding varieties have skyrocketed agriculture productivity. Similarly, demand for chemical fertilizers, pesticides, insecticides,weedicides, etc. has also increased considerably.This sector has created employment opportunity for thousands of people. Though these days we see that some educated youths areentering this sector, many people who got farming as an heir have declined their interest in farming. Due to the rising costagriculture has been a risky profession. Again there are concerns of the farmers over getting fair price of agriculture production.Our farmers face natural and manmade disasters round the year which affect their production significantly. Along with this, thehigh cost of farming has pushed farmers into huge difficulties. The price of all the farming inputs has increased worryingly in thelast some years. The cost of fertilizers and pesticides has increased many times these days.According to the World Bank, the rise in natural gas price has increased the price of fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. Theprice of diesel has increased many times causing negative effects on farming as the tiller machines and water pumps used inagriculture need fuel for their functioning.Food security of a country can be challenging if farming cost goes beyond the normalcy. Things get frustrating for the case oflandless farmers who find it even harder to be able to survive with the earnings by farming. Due to the heavy concerns over foodsecurity experts and policy makers are highly concentrating on growing good yield of Boro paddy.But the question is pertinent to raise; how far our farmers are ready to cope with farming with increased cost? It is estimated thatgrowing Boro paddy will add more than twenty five per cent rise of farming cost. Thousands of paddy growers will find it difficult toinvolve themselves in the productivity.Farmers face a burden to bear excessive agricultural costs but their return from this sector is in many cases disappointing. So, howfar they will sustain agriculture when they struggle to support their livelihoods by it?The rising cost of agriculture not only disheartens farmers, but also affects food security of the country. Again we see that thoughproduction cost has increased much, in many cases farmers do not get fair price of their products. When the wage of the people ofall professions has increased many times, our farmers are still getting conventional price paid for their produces.As our farmers do not have Farmer�s Association to bargain for fair prices of their produces, they find no alternative to sell theirproduces at low prices to mediators. It has been a usual phenomenon that our farmers grow bumper paddy but are hardly paid withreasonable prices. So, it is very urgent to open procurement centres at the union level to collect paddy directly from farmers.Obviously, the rising cost of farming may cause agrarian crisis which is not only the crisis of the peasants but also the crisis of theentire population. However, it is worth noticing that the present government is implementing many initiatives to boost ouragriculture sector. In the fiscal year 2022-23, the government has worked out an action plan to ensure sustainable productivity fromagriculture and enhance food security as the global food security has collapsed due to Covid-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine war.Undeniably, to save farming and farmers budgetary allocation should be enhanced. In these days of crisis it is very imperative toprovide the marginalized farmers low-interest bank loan and cash support so that they can contribute to enhancing food security forthe country.- Alaul Alam teaches at Prime University and research scholar at the IBS