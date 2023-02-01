Overcoming economic downturn in Bangladesh

Video
Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023
Kaberi Maitraya

Bangladesh, like many other nations, has been impacted by the ongoing economic downturn brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic

and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. However, there are a few reasons why the nation may be struggling to combat the recession;

Limited resources: Bangladesh is a developing country and may not have the same resources as more developed nations to deal with

the economic recession. This can make it more difficult for the government to implement large-scale stimulus measures and other

economic policies.

Dependence on foreign markets: Bangladesh has a strong export-oriented economy and is heavily dependent on foreign markets.

The global economic downturn has led to a decrease in demand for Bangladesh's exports, which has had a negative impact on the

country's economy.

Limited access to credit: Many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Bangladesh may have limited access to credit, which

can make it difficult for them to weather the economic downturn. This can lead to job losses and a decrease in economic activity.

High levels of poverty: Bangladesh has a high poverty rate, which can make it more difficult for people to cope with the economic

downturn. For example, people living in poverty may have limited access to basic necessities like food and healthcare.

Slow response: Government may have slow response to the pandemics, which may have resulted in a significant loss of productivity

and economic activity in the country.

Lack of diversification: Bangladesh economy is heavily dependent on few sectors, for example, RMG (Ready-Made Garments) sector,

which has been hit hard by the pandemics. Lack of diversification in the economy can make it more vulnerable to external shocks.

These are some reasons why Bangladesh may be lagging behind in dealing with the ongoing economic recession. However, it is

important to note that the country has been taking steps to promote economic growth and overcome the recession, and that it will

likely continue to do so in the coming months and years.

To mitigate this economic shock, there are several steps that the government and private sector can take to overcome this recession

and promote economic growth.

Implement fiscal stimulus measures: The government can implement fiscal stimulus measures, such as increasing public spending

on infrastructure projects and providing financial assistance to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), to boost economic

growth.

Encourage foreign investment: The government can take steps to attract foreign investment, such as providing tax incentives and

simplifying the process for obtaining licenses and permits. This can help to create jobs and stimulate economic growth.

Promote exports: Bangladesh has a strong export-oriented economy, and the government can take steps to promote exports, such as

by providing export incentives and investing in the development of export-oriented industries.

Improve the business environment: The government can take steps to improve the business environment, such as by reducing

bureaucracy and corruption and implementing policies that promote competition and innovation.

Strengthen the financial sector: The government can take steps to strengthen the financial sector, such as by strengthening

regulations and oversight and promoting access to credit for SMEs.

Invest in human capital: The government can invest in human capital, such as by increasing spending on education and training, to

improve the productivity and competitiveness of the workforce.

Promote digitalization: Bangladesh has a large and rapidly growing digital economy, and the government can take steps to promote

digitalization, such as by investing in digital infrastructure and implementing policies that support the growth of the digital

economy.

Focus on sustainable development: Bangladesh is an agriculture-based country, Government can take steps to increase productivity

in agriculture by focusing on sustainable development, such as by investing in research and development, implementing policies

that promote conservation and protecting the environment.

Encourage entrepreneurship: The government can take steps to encourage entrepreneurship, such as by providing training and

support for entrepreneurs and creating an environment that is conducive to the growth of new businesses.

Develop the tourism industry: The government can take steps to develop the tourism industry, such as by promoting Bangladesh as

a tourist destination and investing in the development of infrastructure and tourism-related services.

Encourage Public-Private Partnership (PPP) : Bangladesh Government can also encourage Public-Private Partnership (PPP) in

infrastructure development, as well as in other sectors like health, education, and transportation. This can lead to more efficient and

effective use of resources, as well as to the development of new businesses and jobs.

All of these steps can help to promote economic growth and overcome the ongoing economic recession in Bangladesh. However, it is

important to note that these measures will likely take time to have an effect, and that it will be important for the government to

continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as necessary. Additionally, the government should also consider the social

and environmental impact of their economic policies, and take steps to ensure that they are inclusive and sustainable.

-    Kaberi Maitraya, Senior Reporter, Ekattor Television

