Loudspeakers intensifying noise pollution

Dear Sir



The insensitive use of loudspeakers has become a quite a nuisance in our cities. The most annoying thing is that loudspeakers have



now become a part of almost all celebrations. People seem to believe that private occasions like weddings and birthday parties would



be incomplete without the blaring of loudspeakers. Noise pollution is already one of the greatest problems that people living in



cities have to deal with. The excessive use of loudspeakers makes it even worse.



Of course, there are occasions when the use of loudspeakers is necessary, but there is no justification for using them at every party



or meeting. The worst hit by this improper use of loudspeakers are the elderly and the children. Due to excessive noise, the elderly



can't sleep properly and the children can't concentrate on their studies. It is high time the authorities took measures to regulate the



use of loudspeakers.





Lubaba Hasan

Khilkhet, Dhaka



