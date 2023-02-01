Biggest Bengali book bonanza kicks off

The much-awaited Ekushey Boi Mela, the biggest Bengali book fair kicks-off today demonstrating the country�s unique cultural



identity. The month-long fair, a symbol of our culture and torch bearer of Bengali literature is celebrated to commemorate the



supreme sacrifice made by the country�s students to establish their mother tongue during the language movement in 1952.



Embracing such martyrdom for language in the world history is rare hence, the inner significance of this book fair in upholding the



soul-searching spirit is deep-rooted, and unquestionably it is the book fair that offers our countrymen to express their deepest



respect to the language movement.



However, by now some 470 stalls, including 367 general stalls, 69 stalls on children yard and 64 pavilions on the Suhrawardy Udyan



have been set up while Bangla Academy premises will accommodate an additional 103 general stalls and 147 pavilions.

Following growing number of participants and customers, the responsibility also becomes bigger for organisers - namely ensuring



safety and security of participants and visitors.



We, however, appreciate Bangla academy�s pro-active approach, in terms of introducing a number of added security measures such



as setting up extra observation towers, boosting regular patrolling within the venue while banning hawkers from roaming within



the venue premises.



However, Ekushy Book Fair is also a celebration of what we have achieved as an independent country, especially in giving the Bangla



language the place it deserves. Started in an informal way in 1972 within the premises of Bangla Academy, Ekushey Boi Mela has



become a permanent festival every year and hosted by the Academy. And every year the fair has been visited enthusiastically and



spontaneously revealing the inherent love for books that Bangladeshi people possess.



The yearly book fair is a unique opportunity for publishers to showcase their publications and ensure higher sales as well as explore



new talented poets and writers. The festive mood and interactions of readers, poets and writers makes this an intellectually



motivating event that is truly unique among all the festivals we celebrate.



However, a book fair is a happy meeting ground for writers, readers and book lovers, where they all come together to celebrate



written and published words. It offers a wonderful opportunity to discover new writers while acknowledging the old. Aspiring poets



and writers poke daringly like wild orchids through the foliage of the tree trunk of writers who define the orchard of classics. But



what distinguishes Ekushey book fair from other international or regional book fairs is its sentimental attachments to Bengali



cultural heritage.



We offer our profound best wishes to all organisers, participants and visitors of Ekushey Boi Mela running throughout the month of



February.



Let February be the month to celebrate reading.



