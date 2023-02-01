Video
latest
Home Sports

Women\'s Corporate Kabaddi League

Dhaka Twelve lifts trophy beating Techno Media 23-22

Opponents pointing finger at \'unfair refereeing\'

Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Women's Corporate Kabaddi LeagueOpponents pointing finger at 'unfair refereeing'


Dhaka Twelve defeated Techno Media by 23-22 points in a fiercely contested final to lift the champions trophy of the first edition of

the Women's Corporate Kabaddi League at the National Kabaddi Stadium at Paltan in Dhaka on Tuesday.
 
On the other hand, Techno Media, the runner-up team, raised a question about the decisions taken by the match referee and said

that the team was denied three bonuses and a card in favour of them during the match.
 
The Deputy Leader of the National Parliament and Presidium Member of Bangladesh Awami League Matia Chowdhury, MP handed

over the prize among the winners as the chief guest of the final.

The President of the Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation and the IGP of Bangladesh Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun presided over

the program. Additional IG of Police and the general secretary of the Federation Habibur Rahman and, joint secretary of Kabaddi

Federation and DIG (development) Kazi Mozammel Haque were also present on the occasion.

The gallery of the Kabaddi Stadium in Paltan was full on the day as it was the final of the first edition of the Women's Corporate

Kabaddi League. The six-team league ended with the final between Dhaka Twelve and Techno Media in the afternoon.
In the first half, Dhaka Twelve was ahead by 14-12 points.
 
Dhaka Twelve had taken total control over the ground in the beginning. At one stage, the girls of Dhaka had indicated to make the

final one-sided by going ahead by 10-4 points. But Techno media turned around from far behind. They reduced the difference to just

two points before going into the break.
 
In the last few minutes, the match was tied at 21-21 points which turned the final into an absolute nailbiter. The next minute it

became 22-22. Dhaka women made it their day by winning the final by 23-22 points at the very last minute.
 
Smriti Akter of Dhaka Twelve was adjudged as the best player of the meet. Narsingdi Legends finished third in the six-team meet

which was the first ever of its kind in the country.

Earlier, Dhaka Twelve reached the final beating Narsingdi Legends by 26-23 in the first qualifier while Techno Media, too,

overpowered Narsingdi Legends by 24-18 in the second qualifier.


