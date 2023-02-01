Sheikh Kamal Inter-School & Madrasah Athletics competition held in Barguna

Sheikh Kamal Inter-School and Madrasah Athletics competition held on Tuesday at Barguna district Stadium.

Adv.Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu, member of parliament of Barguna-1 constituency, formally inaugurated the competition as the



chief guest, while Barguna district's deputy commissioner Habibur Rahman presided over the event.



The district administration organised this competition with the cooperation of Bangladesh Athletics Federation.

A total of 192 participants from six upazilas of the district participated in 32 events in the athletics competition. District



administration's assistant commissioner Milton Chakma distributed the prizes amon the winners.



In the Ka group of the competition, Ananda of Sarowarjawan School emerged to in the boys' 100m race while Janatti of Gourichonna



School of Barguna emerged top in the girls' 100m race, Ananda of Sarowarjawan School emerged to in the boys' 200m race while



Fatima of Kumarkhali Girls School emerged top in the girls' 200m race. Ananda of Sarowarjawan School emerged to in the boys'



long jump event while Lamia of Pathorghata Adarsha Girls School emerged top in the girls' long jump.



Hridoy of Anwar Hossain Secondary School Pathorghata emerged first in boys' high jump while Nusrat of Taslima Memorial Academy



Pathorghata emerged top in the girls' high jump.



In the Kha group, Saiful of Sarowarjan School of Bamna emerged top in the boys' 100m race while Swarna of Adarsha Secondary



School emerged top in the girls' 100m race. Md Hossain of Collegiate Secondary School of Barguna emerged top in the boys' 200m



race while Mim Akter of Kumarkhali Girls School emerged top in the girls' 200m race.



Rakibul of Nawab Salimullah School of Barguna emerged top in the boys' 400m race while Ahona of Police Line School emerged top



in the girls' 400 race. Hasibuzzaman of KK Azizia School of Pathorghata emerged top in the boys' 800m race while Sumiya of



Haritana Secondary School of Pathorghata emerged first in the girls' 800m race.



Rana Musulli of Bibichini School and College Betagi emerged top in the boys' 1500m race while Tanisha of Pathorghata Adarsha



Secondary emerged top in the girls' 1500m race. Mahfuz Hasan of Betagi Govt. School emerged top in the boys' high jump event



while Sania of Betagi Secondary School emerged top in the girls' high jump event. Mahfuz of Betagi Govt.



School emerged top in the emerged first in the boys' long jump while Fatima of Bibichini Secondary School emerged top in the girls'



long jump event.



Rakibul of Gourichonno Secondary School emerged top in the boys' triple jump while Nusrat of Gourichonna Secondary School



emerged first in te girls' triple jump. Ferdous of Rahmatpur Ali Madrasah emerged top in the boys' javelin throw while Maria of



Bibichini Secondary School emerged top in the girls' javelin throw. Ferdous of Rahmatpur Ali Madrasah emerged top in the boys'



shot put while Sumiya of Bibichini Secondary School emerged top in the girls' shot put event. Ferdous of Rahmatpur Ali Madrasah



emerged top in the boys' discus throw while Tanjila of Pathorghata Adarsha Secondary School emerged top in the girls' discus throw



event. BSS





