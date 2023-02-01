

Soumya, Mithun star as Dhaka stun Barishal



Sarkar followed by batting glitz from Mohammad Mithun on Tuesday at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet.



FBs won the toss and decided to bat first. They got a mediocre start from openers Saif Hasan and Anamul Haque. They remained



undivided to score 42 runs till Saif's departure on 15. But Barishal lost four wickets between 42 and 66 runs, which sent them to the



back foot. Skipper Shakib Al Hasan (5), Ibrahim Zadran (2) and Iftikhar Ahmed (10) were the men to get out by this time.



Anamul Haque Bijoy paired with Mahmudullah for a while as Bijoy was dismissed on 42 off 35. Mahmudullah scored 39 off 27.



Besides, Salman Hossain managed 14 and Karim Janat collected 17 runs. Mohammad Wasim remained unbeaten on four as FBs



posted a decent total of 156 runs losing eight wickets.



Amir Hamza picked two wickets for 22 runs whereas, Shoriful Islam, Salman Irshad, Nasir Hossain and Soumya Sarkar took one



wicket apiece.



Chasing 157-run target, Dhaka sent Mohammad Mithun as makeshift opener with Soumya Sarkar. The experiment clicked as they



accumulated 74 runs together till Soumya's departure on 37 off 22. Mithun on the contrary, picked up a fifty before returning to the



dugout. He hammered Barishal bowlers to pile-up 54 off 36 balls with six boundaries and three over-boundaries.



Dhaka were less than 50 runs away from winning post when Mithin got out and Abdullah Al Mamun came in, who batted for 26 off



21. Dhaka however, lost the wicket of Alex Blake (15) when they were one big shot away of the victory while Ariful Haque (1)



departed.



Skipper Nasir however, didn't allow further damage and remained unbeaten on 20 off 16 to wrap-up the game whereas Usman



Ghani was batting on two as DDs reached on 157 for five with seven balls to go.

Mithun was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant knock.



