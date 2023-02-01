Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 February, 2023, 3:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Hathurusingha appointed as Bangladesh Head Coach again

Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Sports Reporter

Hathurusingha appointed as Bangladesh Head Coach again

Hathurusingha appointed as Bangladesh Head Coach again

Proving all gossips as true, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) penned with Sri Lanka origin mastermind Chandika Hathurusingha

for two years starts from February 2023, confirmed the BCB by an official media release on Tuesday.
 
This will be the former Sri Lanka batsman's second spell with the Bangladesh team, which he had previously coached from 2014 to

2017. He had contract with BCB till 2019 World Cup but he resigned all on a sudden to take the charges of Sri Lanka national team.

Cricket Sri Lanka however, suspended Hathurusingha for his aggressive attitude and higher salary requirement.

Hathurusingha's earlier stint had been critical for his 'authoritative' attitude as coach, who wants to control everything other than

sharing and maintaining warm relationship with players. During his earlier tenure, he wanted to interfere on selection panel, which

was insulting to the then chief selector Faruque Ahmed and eventually to quit as selector.
 
Mashrafe Bin Mortaza had been in his best time as a player and as a captain but still had to declare retirement from T20i format in

2017 suddenly as a result of clash against Hathuru on Mahmudllah issue.
 
Many a critic blamed Hathurusingha for destroying country's promising players like Mominul Haque, who had been doing well in all

three formats, was declared as a Test specialist and trimmed from white ball cricket.
 
However, some of the highlights of Hathurusigha's previous tenure including first ODI series victories over Pakistan, India and

South Africa, a maiden quarterfinal appearance in a World Cup (2015) and first Test wins against England, Australia and Sri Lanka.
Hathurusigha, 54, is in Dhaka now to take charges of the team ahead of Bangladesh's home series against England and Ireland, who

recently resigned as the coach of New South Wales to return to the Tigers' den.

As a coach, he started his career with the United Arab Emirates in December 2005, followed by coached Sri Lanka A and was the

assistant coach of Sri Lanka national side, was fired in June 2010 due to disciplinary reasons. He was a coaching consultant for the

Canada national cricket team at the 2011 World Cup before his first stint with Bangladesh and last tenure with Sri Lanka.
 
He will succeed South African coach Russell Domingo, who resigned as the head coach of Bangladesh national team in December

2022.
Hathuru is excited at the prospect of returning to Bangladesh cricket. He said, "It's an honour to have been given this opportunity to

coach the Bangladesh national team once again".


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Farah says 2023 London Marathon will be his last
Messi says WC trophy 'called out' to him
West Ham ease past Derby to earn ManU clash in FA Cup
Fans to be punished for racially abusing Real Madrid's Vinicius
Dhaka Twelve lifts trophy beating Techno Media 23-22
Sheikh Kamal Inter-School & Madrasah Athletics competition held in Barguna
Indian groundsman replaced after 'shocker' cricket pitch
Soumya, Mithun star as Dhaka stun Barishal


Latest News
Hajj cost fixed at Tk 6,83,018
Bangladesh-Japan relations to be strengthened further: new envoy
Freedom Fighter Shaheed Saidur Rahman Scholarship distributed in Cumilla
14 killed in India apartment fire
Fire at Mongla EPZ doused after 24 hrs
Iranian couple filmed dancing in Tehran are jailed for 10yrs
Sheikh Kamal Athletics Competition launched in Rangamati
IFC appoints Riccardo Puliti as regional vice president for Asia, Pacific
Woman killed in Rangpur road accident
Flights operation at Dhaka airport to be closed for 5 hrs a night from Feb 2
Most Read News
Month of language movement begins Wednesday
Bangladesh more corrupt than Pakistan in South Asia: TI
Gazette issued for Tarique-Zubaida's appearance
Electricity price hiked further, gazette published
BNP is running out of breath: Quader
Bangladesh logs 13 Covid cases
2 fugitive death row convicts arrested in Dhaka
Cancellation of Jamaat's registration: Final hearing after 2 months
Appellate Division launches digital pass for litigants
Fire breaks out at factory in Mongla EPZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft