Hathurusingha appointed as Bangladesh Head Coach again

Proving all gossips as true, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) penned with Sri Lanka origin mastermind Chandika Hathurusinghafor two years starts from February 2023, confirmed the BCB by an official media release on Tuesday.This will be the former Sri Lanka batsman's second spell with the Bangladesh team, which he had previously coached from 2014 to2017. He had contract with BCB till 2019 World Cup but he resigned all on a sudden to take the charges of Sri Lanka national team.Cricket Sri Lanka however, suspended Hathurusingha for his aggressive attitude and higher salary requirement.Hathurusingha's earlier stint had been critical for his 'authoritative' attitude as coach, who wants to control everything other thansharing and maintaining warm relationship with players. During his earlier tenure, he wanted to interfere on selection panel, whichwas insulting to the then chief selector Faruque Ahmed and eventually to quit as selector.Mashrafe Bin Mortaza had been in his best time as a player and as a captain but still had to declare retirement from T20i format in2017 suddenly as a result of clash against Hathuru on Mahmudllah issue.Many a critic blamed Hathurusingha for destroying country's promising players like Mominul Haque, who had been doing well in allthree formats, was declared as a Test specialist and trimmed from white ball cricket.However, some of the highlights of Hathurusigha's previous tenure including first ODI series victories over Pakistan, India andSouth Africa, a maiden quarterfinal appearance in a World Cup (2015) and first Test wins against England, Australia and Sri Lanka.Hathurusigha, 54, is in Dhaka now to take charges of the team ahead of Bangladesh's home series against England and Ireland, whorecently resigned as the coach of New South Wales to return to the Tigers' den.As a coach, he started his career with the United Arab Emirates in December 2005, followed by coached Sri Lanka A and was theassistant coach of Sri Lanka national side, was fired in June 2010 due to disciplinary reasons. He was a coaching consultant for theCanada national cricket team at the 2011 World Cup before his first stint with Bangladesh and last tenure with Sri Lanka.He will succeed South African coach Russell Domingo, who resigned as the head coach of Bangladesh national team in December2022.Hathuru is excited at the prospect of returning to Bangladesh cricket. He said, "It's an honour to have been given this opportunity tocoach the Bangladesh national team once again".