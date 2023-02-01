Video
Home Back Page

Quader inaugurates Ctg Metrorail’s feasibility study

Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 31: Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday inaugurated  through video conference

feasibility study for construction of Metrorail in the port city of Chattogram.

Information Minister Hasan Mahmud, Mayor of Chattogram Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Korean Ambassador Lee Jang-kuen were

present in  as special guests.

Road Transport and Highways Ministry Secretary ABM Aminullah Nuri chaired the event.

The study would cost about Tk 70.63 crore, including Tk 57 crore for preparing the master plan and the feasibility study, Tk 3.50

crore for consultancy, Tk 2.29 crore for outsourcing, Tk one crore for technical adviser, Tk one crore for transport adviser, and Tk

2.25 crore for procuring vehicles. South Korean consultants are expected to complete the feasibility study in 30 months.  

The Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) is implementing the project. The Executive Committee of National Economic

Council (ECNEC) approved the project on November 22, 2022.

The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), the consultants, will lend $6 million to Bangladesh to implement the project.
The proposed Metrorail lines would link Shah Amanat Airport with  Kalurghat, City Gate,  Shah Amanat Bridge, and Oxygen with AK

Khan via Firingibazar and Panchlaish.



