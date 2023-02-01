Fire at Mongla EPZ doused





KHULNA, Jan 31: A fire broke out at Mongla Export Processing Zone (EPZ) area in Khulna district on Tuesday.



Ardesh Ali, Senior Station Officer of Mongla EPZ Fire Service control room said the fire broke out at the VIP-1 factory inside the EPZ



around 3:30pm and spread soon.



On information, seven firefighting units rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze.



There were huge plastic and flammable materials inside the factory, which made the work of fire fighters difficult, he said.



