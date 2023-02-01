Video
Time of AL govt running out fast: Mosharraf

Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Stating that the time of the Awami League government is running out fast, BNP senior leader Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain on

Tuesday said their party's programme of street march is meant for saying goodbye to the Awami League's repressive rule.

"Even after so much repression by the government, BNP did not sit at home, nor did the people of this country. Rather, they have

come to the streets to ensure your downfall," he said in remarks directed at the AL government.

The BNP leader also said their party together with the people is carrying out a peaceful movement on the streets. "Awami League is

criticizing our march programme under various names out of fear. We would like to tell you, your time is up." Calling upon the

government to get ready to quit, he said "We're doing this (march) as an advance procession of your farewell. Whatever you think of

our march, this is our peaceful procession to bid you farewell.

Mosharraf, a BNP standing committee member came up with the remarks while inaugurating their party's third march towards the

Mirpur-10 intersection from Gabtoli.

He said the way the people are taking to the streets, they will be able to bring down the current regime in a very short time. "So, we

must forge a strong unity among us."

The BNP leader said while people are struggling to cope with the growing price hikes of daily essentials, the government has been

repeatedly increasing the tariffs of power, gas and water only to plunder public money.    UNB


