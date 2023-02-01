Video
AL govt will not meddle in 6 by-polls: Quader

Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said the government will not interfere in the by-elections in 6

constituencies.

He said, "Awami League does not like Magura-type free-style election held by the BNP government. Elections will be like elections.

The Awami League government will not interfere in the elections."

Obaidul Quader, also the Minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said this in reply of a question about the Brahmanbaria by-

election at a peace rally organized by Dhaka North city AL at Tejgaon in the capital. Regarding the protest against BNP-Jamaat's

anarchy and arson, he said. "The fight will continue until the BNP-Jamaat's power of darkness is defeated." At this time, he ordered

the party leaders and activists to be united and ready.

AL General Secretary said, "Tarique Rahman fled to London on the promise of not doing politics. Now he is threatening to take back

Bangladesh. Bangladesh will not go back from light to darkness. There will be no remote control movement in Bangladesh. All

dreams of BNP coming to power will soon fly away like camphor."

Quader also commented that the BNP leaders had run out of breath and started the silent procession named 'Padajatra'.


