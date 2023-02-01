Mexican FM to pay visit from Mar 7-9

Diplomatic Correspondent



Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon will visit Bangladesh from March 7 to 9 to discuss trade, business and the



bilateral relations.



"The proposed maiden visit of a high-level delegation led by Mexican Foreign Minister Casaubon would be infusing vigour and



vitality in the bilateral relations."



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Tuesday following a meeting with the non-resident Ambassadors/ Commissioners in



the city.



At the joint call on, Momen hoped that the bilateral relations among Bangladesh and the countries of accreditation would usher a



new avenue during their tour of duty.



The Foreign Minister exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral cooperation of mutual interests with the non-resident



Ambassadors, cordially exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral cooperation of mutual interests, including trade and



investment, infrastructure development, connectivity, Covid situation and Russia-Ukraine crisis that disrupted the supply chain of



wheat, fuel and edible oil and discussed ways and means to address the issue to offset the crisis.



Federico Salas Lofte, non-resident Ambassador of Mexico, Alejandro Simancas Marin, non-resident Ambassador of Cuba, Sinisa Pavic,



non-resident Ambassador of Serbia and Menzie Sipho Dlamini, non-resident High Commissioner of the Kingdom of Eswatini jointly



met Foreign Minister Momen at the Foreign Service Academy on Tuesday following presentation of their Letter of Credence to the



President of Bangladesh at Bangabhaban.



At the outset, the Foreign Minister welcomed the non-resident Ambassadors to Bangladesh.



Foreign Minister Momen fondly recalled about the great Cuban Leader Fidel Castro who once compared Father of the Nation



Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with the Himalayas.



Momen thanked the announcement of the Mexican government to open their Embassy in Dhaka by 2023 which will further



consolidate ties between the two countries and will boost trade and commerce, investment, exchange of visits between the



businessmen, high officials and people-to-people contacts.



To mark the 50th Anniversary of the establishment of relations between Bangladesh and Cuba, the Cuban Ambassador handed over



a congratulatory message to Momen from his Cuban counterpart.



Regarding Rohingya issue, Foreign Minister Momen underlined that Bangladesh is currently hosting 1.1 million forcibly displaced



Myanmar nationals who were forced to flee their ancestral land in the face of rape, violence and persecution.



"Uncertainty and delay in their repatriation may attract them towards radicalism, trafficking, drugs smuggling and other cross



border crimes which may threaten the security and stability of Bangladesh and Myanmar and beyond," he added.



