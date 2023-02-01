|
Mexican FM to pay visit from Mar 7-9
Momen meets four non-resident envoys
Diplomatic Correspondent
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon will visit Bangladesh from March 7 to 9 to discuss trade, business and the
bilateral relations.
"The proposed maiden visit of a high-level delegation led by Mexican Foreign Minister Casaubon would be infusing vigour and
vitality in the bilateral relations."
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Tuesday following a meeting with the non-resident Ambassadors/ Commissioners in
the city.
At the joint call on, Momen hoped that the bilateral relations among Bangladesh and the countries of accreditation would usher a
new avenue during their tour of duty.
The Foreign Minister exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral cooperation of mutual interests with the non-resident
Ambassadors, cordially exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral cooperation of mutual interests, including trade and
investment, infrastructure development, connectivity, Covid situation and Russia-Ukraine crisis that disrupted the supply chain of
wheat, fuel and edible oil and discussed ways and means to address the issue to offset the crisis.
Federico Salas Lofte, non-resident Ambassador of Mexico, Alejandro Simancas Marin, non-resident Ambassador of Cuba, Sinisa Pavic,
non-resident Ambassador of Serbia and Menzie Sipho Dlamini, non-resident High Commissioner of the Kingdom of Eswatini jointly
met Foreign Minister Momen at the Foreign Service Academy on Tuesday following presentation of their Letter of Credence to the
President of Bangladesh at Bangabhaban.
At the outset, the Foreign Minister welcomed the non-resident Ambassadors to Bangladesh.
Foreign Minister Momen fondly recalled about the great Cuban Leader Fidel Castro who once compared Father of the Nation
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with the Himalayas.
Momen thanked the announcement of the Mexican government to open their Embassy in Dhaka by 2023 which will further
consolidate ties between the two countries and will boost trade and commerce, investment, exchange of visits between the
businessmen, high officials and people-to-people contacts.
To mark the 50th Anniversary of the establishment of relations between Bangladesh and Cuba, the Cuban Ambassador handed over
a congratulatory message to Momen from his Cuban counterpart.
Regarding Rohingya issue, Foreign Minister Momen underlined that Bangladesh is currently hosting 1.1 million forcibly displaced
Myanmar nationals who were forced to flee their ancestral land in the face of rape, violence and persecution.
"Uncertainty and delay in their repatriation may attract them towards radicalism, trafficking, drugs smuggling and other cross
border crimes which may threaten the security and stability of Bangladesh and Myanmar and beyond," he added.