Wednesday, 1 February, 2023, 3:50 PM
RAB arrests 2 fugitive war criminals

Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two fugitives who were handed the death sentence for committing crimes against

humanity in Mymensingh during the Liberation War.

Nakib Hossain Adil and Mokhlesur Rahman Mukul were arrested in Ashulia's Dakkhinkhan on Monday, according to the agency.

Further details will be provided at a press briefing later on Tuesday, said ANM Imran Khan, deputy director of the RAB's legal and

media affairs wing.

On Jan 23, the International Crimes Tribunal sentenced six people, including Mokhlesur and Adil, to death over a series of war

crimes in Mymensingh's Trishal.

The other convicts are Sayeedur Rahman Ratan, Sgamsul Haque Fakir, Nurul Haque Fakir and Sultan Mahmud Fakir. They are all on

the run.     �bdnews24.com


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft