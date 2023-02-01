RAB arrests 2 fugitive war criminals



The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested two fugitives who were handed the death sentence for committing crimes againsthumanity in Mymensingh during the Liberation War.Nakib Hossain Adil and Mokhlesur Rahman Mukul were arrested in Ashulia's Dakkhinkhan on Monday, according to the agency.Further details will be provided at a press briefing later on Tuesday, said ANM Imran Khan, deputy director of the RAB's legal andmedia affairs wing.On Jan 23, the International Crimes Tribunal sentenced six people, including Mokhlesur and Adil, to death over a series of warcrimes in Mymensingh's Trishal.The other convicts are Sayeedur Rahman Ratan, Sgamsul Haque Fakir, Nurul Haque Fakir and Sultan Mahmud Fakir. They are all onthe run. �bdnews24.com