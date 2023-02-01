PM to open subway project at Purbachal tomorrow

After installation of Metrorail, the country is entering the era of subway. From Airport to Kamalapur 20 km subway rail line will be



constructed. It will cost Tk 52,000 crore. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the subway construction on Thursday



(February 2). It will be inaugurated at 11:00am in Purbachal New City Project area.



The subway will be constructed under the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT-1) project. It will be implemented by Dhaka Mass Transit



Company Ltd (DMTCL).



In the meantime, DMTCL has signed an agreement with the contractor for the construction of the Metrorail depot in Pitalganj,



Narayanganj. The total cost of this project is estimated at Tk 52,561 crore. Of this, Japanese loan is Tk 39,450 crore. And the



remaining amount will be met from government funds.



According to project sources, the second Metrorail will be a combination of elevated and underground routes. 31.24 km long MRT



Line-1 will be constructed on two routes. Among these, the railway will run underground from the Airport to Kamalapur. It is a



19.87 km long route.



There will be total 12 stations on this route. These are Airport, Airport Terminal-3, Khilkhet, Jamuna Future Park, Natun Bazar,



North Badda, Badda, Hatirjheel, Rampura, Malibagh, Rajarbagh and Kamalapur.



