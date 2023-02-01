Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 February, 2023, 3:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

SC allows Jamaat to appeal HC verdict on registration in two months

Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

 


The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday granted Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Isami two months to prepare a concise

statement of its appeal against a High Court verdict that declared its registration as a political party, illegal.

The apex court said if Jamaat-e-Islami do not submit the concise statement in two months, its appeal would be defaulted (dismissed).
A concise statement contains the points on which the appellant's lawyers will place arguments before the court.

A three-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order following a petition

filed by the writ petitioner for hearing the appeal.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Quader inaugurates Ctg Metrorail’s feasibility study
Fire at Mongla EPZ doused
Time of AL govt running out fast: Mosharraf
AL govt will not meddle in 6 by-polls: Quader
Mexican FM to pay visit from Mar 7-9
RAB arrests 2 fugitive war criminals
PM to open subway project at Purbachal tomorrow
SC allows Jamaat to appeal HC verdict on registration in two months


Latest News
Bangladesh-Japan relations to be strengthened further: new envoy
Freedom Fighter Shaheed Saidur Rahman Scholarship distributed in Cumilla
14 killed in India apartment fire
Fire at Mongla EPZ doused after 24 hrs
Iranian couple filmed dancing in Tehran are jailed for 10yrs
Sheikh Kamal Athletics Competition launched in Rangamati
IFC appoints Riccardo Puliti as regional vice president for Asia, Pacific
Woman killed in Rangpur road accident
Flights operation at Dhaka airport to be closed for 5 hrs a night from Feb 2
Parents, son get life term in Cox's Bazar murder case
Most Read News
Month of language movement begins Wednesday
Bangladesh more corrupt than Pakistan in South Asia: TI
Gazette issued for Tarique-Zubaida's appearance
Electricity price hiked further, gazette published
BNP is running out of breath: Quader
Bangladesh logs 13 Covid cases
2 fugitive death row convicts arrested in Dhaka
Cancellation of Jamaat's registration: Final hearing after 2 months
Appellate Division launches digital pass for litigants
Fire breaks out at factory in Mongla EPZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft