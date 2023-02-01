SC allows Jamaat to appeal HC verdict on registration in two months







The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday granted Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Isami two months to prepare a concise



statement of its appeal against a High Court verdict that declared its registration as a political party, illegal.



The apex court said if Jamaat-e-Islami do not submit the concise statement in two months, its appeal would be defaulted (dismissed).

A concise statement contains the points on which the appellant's lawyers will place arguments before the court.



A three-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order following a petition



filed by the writ petitioner for hearing the appeal.



