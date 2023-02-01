Video
Home Back Page

Diplomats will have to play a more crucial role in coming days: Momen

Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Tuesday that the future diplomats have to play a more critical role in the development

process in the coming days.

"Future diplomats have to be well-equipped, well-prepared and well-organized during the most crucial period of Bangladesh's

journey," Foreign Minister said at a certificate awarding ceremony of the 28th specialized diplomatic training course at the Foreign

Service Academy. State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen were also attended

the event.

Momen said as Bangladesh has become a role model of development under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,

Bangladeshi diplomats will have to play a more critical role in the development process in the coming days. He hailed the Foreign

Service Academy as one of the apex training institutes of Bangladesh.

Taking part in the discussion, the State Minister Shahriar Alam hoped that the young diplomats would be motivated to continue

learning and will assist in projecting the image of Bangladesh on the international stage, while holding on to Bangabandhu's policy

of friendship to all.

 The foreign secretary praised the Foreign Service Academy, and the trainee officers of 28th SDTC for their successful completion of

the course, and urged the young diplomats to come up with innovative and practical strategies to preserve Bangladesh's national

interest. Senior officials of the ministry, distinguished members of the academia, and eminent persons form civil society were

present.

The Special Diplomatic Training Course is yearly conducted by the Foreign Service Academy, encompassing a wide range of

modules. The 28th iteration of the course was held from March 2022 to January 2023, where 12 young officers of the 38th BCS

Foreign Affairs Cadre took part.

The Rector of the Foreign Service Academy, Ambassador Mashfee Binte Shams, in her welcome speech highlighted the Academy's

efforts in preparing the young diplomats with the vision of Smart Bangladesh, as the youths of today hold the key for a prosperous

future.

The Inspector General of Missions, Ambassador Asad Alam Siam lauded the joint initiative of the Foreign Service Academy and the

University of Dhaka in cultivating a rich and purposeful training programme.



