Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 February, 2023, 3:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Constitution’s 15th amendment stopped illegal grabbing of power: PM

Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 119

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said the 15th amendment to the constitution has strengthened the country's democracy

and empowered the people to decide who will go to power by stopping the path of unlawful capture of the state power.

"Stability has been prevailing in the country since the 15th amendment to the constitution leading to the long continued democratic

process. So, nowadays no unelected person can capture state power illegally," she said.

The premier was addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected mayor and councillors of Rangpur City Corporation at

her office here in the city.

The 15th amendment, passed by the parliament on June 30, 2011, made some significant changes to the constitution including the

one that ended the illegal take-over of power.

She said the apex court had declared illegal the seizure of state power by issuing martial law after violating the country's

constitution and this has ensured the voting and democratic rights of the people of the country.

"We have strengthened the country's democracy by bringing (15th) amendment to the constitution following the declaration (the

apex court verdict). This democracy is meant to reinforce the power of people and empower them to decide who will or won't go to

power," said Hasina.

But, the empowerment of the people has become a matter of heart-burning for a section of so-called intellectuals as they never come

to power through the people's votes, she said, adding that  they have been trying to disturb the democratic process time and again.
"They, who are never to be elected by people's vote and fear to face the masses, have inner burning due to this reason, "she added.

The PM reminded all that the Awami League government was the only one in the history of Bangladesh, which handed over the

power peacefully on the completion of its 1999-2001 tenure.

She, however, mentioned that the transparent ballot box and preparing electoral rolls with photographs had been introduced in

accordance with the proposal of the Awami League-led grand alliance to hold elections in free and fair manners.

Hasina said the Election Commission has been constituted through a search committee as per a new law enacted by her government

that has made it more transparent and accountable. The government has given the commission full financial independence so that it

can hold a free and fair election.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Quader inaugurates Ctg Metrorail’s feasibility study
Fire at Mongla EPZ doused
Time of AL govt running out fast: Mosharraf
AL govt will not meddle in 6 by-polls: Quader
Mexican FM to pay visit from Mar 7-9
RAB arrests 2 fugitive war criminals
PM to open subway project at Purbachal tomorrow
SC allows Jamaat to appeal HC verdict on registration in two months


Latest News
Bangladesh-Japan relations to be strengthened further: new envoy
Freedom Fighter Shaheed Saidur Rahman Scholarship distributed in Cumilla
14 killed in India apartment fire
Fire at Mongla EPZ doused after 24 hrs
Iranian couple filmed dancing in Tehran are jailed for 10yrs
Sheikh Kamal Athletics Competition launched in Rangamati
IFC appoints Riccardo Puliti as regional vice president for Asia, Pacific
Woman killed in Rangpur road accident
Flights operation at Dhaka airport to be closed for 5 hrs a night from Feb 2
Parents, son get life term in Cox's Bazar murder case
Most Read News
Month of language movement begins Wednesday
Bangladesh more corrupt than Pakistan in South Asia: TI
Gazette issued for Tarique-Zubaida's appearance
Electricity price hiked further, gazette published
BNP is running out of breath: Quader
Bangladesh logs 13 Covid cases
2 fugitive death row convicts arrested in Dhaka
Cancellation of Jamaat's registration: Final hearing after 2 months
Appellate Division launches digital pass for litigants
Fire breaks out at factory in Mongla EPZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft