Constitution’s 15th amendment stopped illegal grabbing of power: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said the 15th amendment to the constitution has strengthened the country's democracy



and empowered the people to decide who will go to power by stopping the path of unlawful capture of the state power.



"Stability has been prevailing in the country since the 15th amendment to the constitution leading to the long continued democratic



process. So, nowadays no unelected person can capture state power illegally," she said.



The premier was addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected mayor and councillors of Rangpur City Corporation at



her office here in the city.



The 15th amendment, passed by the parliament on June 30, 2011, made some significant changes to the constitution including the



one that ended the illegal take-over of power.



She said the apex court had declared illegal the seizure of state power by issuing martial law after violating the country's



constitution and this has ensured the voting and democratic rights of the people of the country.



"We have strengthened the country's democracy by bringing (15th) amendment to the constitution following the declaration (the



apex court verdict). This democracy is meant to reinforce the power of people and empower them to decide who will or won't go to



power," said Hasina.



But, the empowerment of the people has become a matter of heart-burning for a section of so-called intellectuals as they never come



to power through the people's votes, she said, adding that they have been trying to disturb the democratic process time and again.

"They, who are never to be elected by people's vote and fear to face the masses, have inner burning due to this reason, "she added.



The PM reminded all that the Awami League government was the only one in the history of Bangladesh, which handed over the



power peacefully on the completion of its 1999-2001 tenure.



She, however, mentioned that the transparent ballot box and preparing electoral rolls with photographs had been introduced in



accordance with the proposal of the Awami League-led grand alliance to hold elections in free and fair manners.



Hasina said the Election Commission has been constituted through a search committee as per a new law enacted by her government



that has made it more transparent and accountable. The government has given the commission full financial independence so that it



can hold a free and fair election. UNB



