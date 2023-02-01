Army Chief attends firing of newly inducted Tiger MLRS



Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Tuesday visited the firing of newly inducted Tiger Multiple Launch RocketSystem (MLRS) in Bangladesh Army at Shilkali Field Firing Range, Cox's Bazar."The expansion and modernization of Bangladesh Army is a timely step in the light of Forces Goal-2030 formulated under thedirection of the Prime Minister to realize the unfinished dream of the Father of the Nation", said the chief, according to ISPR."In continuation of this, the firing of Tiger MLRS with a range of 120 km was held for the first time on the soil of Bangladesh, whichis a significant event in the history of Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh", he added."The newly added Turkey-made Tiger Missile System in the Bangladesh Army has given a new level to our offensive capabilities,"said a press release quoting the Chief. The senior officers of the Armed Forces Division were present, among others.