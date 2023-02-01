Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 February, 2023, 3:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Army Chief attends firing of newly inducted Tiger MLRS

Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146
Staff Correspondent

Army Chief attends firing of newly inducted Tiger MLRS

Army Chief attends firing of newly inducted Tiger MLRS

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed on Tuesday visited the firing of newly inducted Tiger Multiple Launch Rocket

System (MLRS) in Bangladesh Army at Shilkali Field Firing Range, Cox's Bazar.

"The expansion and modernization of Bangladesh Army is a timely step in the light of Forces Goal-2030 formulated under the

direction of the Prime Minister to realize the unfinished dream of the Father of the Nation", said the chief, according to ISPR.

"In continuation of this, the firing of Tiger MLRS with a range of 120 km was held for the first time on the soil of Bangladesh, which

is a significant event in the history of Bangladesh Army and Bangladesh", he added.

"The newly added Turkey-made Tiger Missile System in the Bangladesh Army has given a new level to our offensive capabilities,"

said a press release quoting the Chief.  The senior officers of the Armed Forces Division were present, among others.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Quader inaugurates Ctg Metrorail’s feasibility study
Fire at Mongla EPZ doused
Time of AL govt running out fast: Mosharraf
AL govt will not meddle in 6 by-polls: Quader
Mexican FM to pay visit from Mar 7-9
RAB arrests 2 fugitive war criminals
PM to open subway project at Purbachal tomorrow
SC allows Jamaat to appeal HC verdict on registration in two months


Latest News
Bangladesh-Japan relations to be strengthened further: new envoy
Freedom Fighter Shaheed Saidur Rahman Scholarship distributed in Cumilla
14 killed in India apartment fire
Fire at Mongla EPZ doused after 24 hrs
Iranian couple filmed dancing in Tehran are jailed for 10yrs
Sheikh Kamal Athletics Competition launched in Rangamati
IFC appoints Riccardo Puliti as regional vice president for Asia, Pacific
Woman killed in Rangpur road accident
Flights operation at Dhaka airport to be closed for 5 hrs a night from Feb 2
Parents, son get life term in Cox's Bazar murder case
Most Read News
Month of language movement begins Wednesday
Bangladesh more corrupt than Pakistan in South Asia: TI
Gazette issued for Tarique-Zubaida's appearance
Electricity price hiked further, gazette published
BNP is running out of breath: Quader
Bangladesh logs 13 Covid cases
2 fugitive death row convicts arrested in Dhaka
Cancellation of Jamaat's registration: Final hearing after 2 months
Appellate Division launches digital pass for litigants
Fire breaks out at factory in Mongla EPZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft