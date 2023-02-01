HC wants to know govt steps taken to curb air pollution in Dhaka

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday directed the government to inform it by February 5 on what steps it has taken to curb air pollution



in Dhaka, the capital city.



The HC bench comprising Justice KM Kamrul Quader and Justice Mohammad Ali came up with the order following a supplementary



petition filed by the Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) seeking its directive in this regard.



The HC bench asked the Department of Environment and Dhaka city corporations to inform it by next Sunday what steps they have



taken to control pollution in the capital.



Advocate Manzill Murshid, President of HRPB, who moved the petition told reporters that they have filed the petition following a



media report published in various national dailies over the matter.



"We filed an application seeking the implementation of the court's instructions. The court wanted to hear from all parties including



the Department of Environment and the city corporations," Manzill said.



Earlier a report was published in the national dailies stating that Dhaka's air is severely polluted for 317 days a year.



Later, attaching the report, Manzill applied to the High Court for instructions to implement the nine-point directive of the High



Court to curb air pollution in Dhaka.



During the hearing, petitioner's lawyer Manzill Murshid told the HC that the court has earlier delivered several directives on the



government, DoE and Dhaka city corporations to take effective steps on this matter.



He also said if they had taken effective steps in line with the HC orders, the capital would not be so polluted.



Following the same petition, the HC on January 28, 2019 ordered Director General of the DoE to take steps to conduct mobile courts



twice a week against those responsible for air pollution in Dhaka.



In 2020, in an order the HC gave nine-point directive that includes ensuring the use of covers on trucks or other vehicles that



transport sand or soil in capital Dhaka.



At places where construction work is going on, contractors should cover the work to prevent the spread of dust, it said.



As per its previous order, the High Court ordered the authorities concerned to sprinkle water on streets that were left out.



The government has been instructed to ensure complete road construction or excavation work or carpeting complying with laws and



rules.



The court also ordered the authorities to seize the vehicles emitting black smoke.



It asked the government to take steps to fix the economic life of different cars or vehicles as per section 36 of the Road Transport Act



2018 and restrict plying of those vehicles which have no economic life to run on roads in the capital.



The court asked the authorities concerned of the government to take steps to ensure that all the market owners or shopkeepers



keep their garbage in bags and the city corporations to remove those after the shops or markets are closed.

