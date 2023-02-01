Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 February, 2023, 3:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

HC wants to know govt steps taken to curb air pollution in Dhaka

Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday directed the government to inform it by February 5 on what steps it has taken to curb air pollution

in Dhaka, the capital city.

The HC bench comprising Justice KM Kamrul Quader and Justice Mohammad Ali came up with the order following a supplementary

petition filed by the Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) seeking its directive in this regard.

The HC bench asked the Department of Environment and Dhaka city corporations to inform it by next Sunday what steps they have

taken to control pollution in the capital.

Advocate Manzill Murshid, President of HRPB, who moved the petition told reporters that they have filed the petition following a

media report published in various national dailies over the matter.

"We filed an application seeking the implementation of the court's instructions. The court wanted to hear from all parties including

the Department of Environment and the city corporations," Manzill said.

Earlier a report was published in the national dailies stating that Dhaka's air is severely polluted for 317 days a year.

Later, attaching the report, Manzill applied to the High Court for instructions to implement the nine-point directive of the High

Court to curb air pollution in Dhaka.

During the hearing, petitioner's lawyer Manzill Murshid told the HC that the court has earlier delivered several directives on the

government, DoE and Dhaka city corporations to take effective steps on this matter.

He also said if they had taken effective steps in line with the HC orders, the capital would not be so polluted.

Following the same petition, the HC on January 28, 2019 ordered Director General of the DoE to take steps to conduct mobile courts

twice a week against those responsible for air pollution in Dhaka.

In 2020, in an order the HC gave nine-point directive that includes ensuring the use of covers on trucks or other vehicles that

transport sand or soil in capital Dhaka.

At places where construction work is going on, contractors should cover the work to prevent the spread of dust, it said.

As per its previous order, the High Court ordered the authorities concerned to sprinkle water on streets that were left out.

The government has been instructed to ensure complete road construction or excavation work or carpeting complying with laws and

rules.

The court also ordered the authorities to seize the vehicles emitting black smoke.

It asked the government to take steps to fix the economic life of different cars or vehicles as per section 36 of the Road Transport Act

2018 and restrict plying of those vehicles which have no economic life to run on roads in the capital.

The court asked the authorities concerned of the government to take steps to ensure that all the market owners or shopkeepers

keep their garbage in bags and the city corporations to remove those after the shops or markets are closed.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC wants to know govt steps taken to curb air pollution in Dhaka
Court summons  Tarique, Zubaida
BD must boost regulation of migrant recruitment, says UN expert
Kamal urges Tarique to return, face cases
Death toll in Pakistan mosque bombing rises to 100
Independent candidate Asif not missing but hiding, EC claims
Muslim Ummah should stand by Palestinians: PM
PM opens Ekushey Book Fair today


Latest News
Bangladesh-Japan relations to be strengthened further: new envoy
Freedom Fighter Shaheed Saidur Rahman Scholarship distributed in Cumilla
14 killed in India apartment fire
Fire at Mongla EPZ doused after 24 hrs
Iranian couple filmed dancing in Tehran are jailed for 10yrs
Sheikh Kamal Athletics Competition launched in Rangamati
IFC appoints Riccardo Puliti as regional vice president for Asia, Pacific
Woman killed in Rangpur road accident
Flights operation at Dhaka airport to be closed for 5 hrs a night from Feb 2
Parents, son get life term in Cox's Bazar murder case
Most Read News
Month of language movement begins Wednesday
Bangladesh more corrupt than Pakistan in South Asia: TI
Gazette issued for Tarique-Zubaida's appearance
Electricity price hiked further, gazette published
BNP is running out of breath: Quader
Bangladesh logs 13 Covid cases
2 fugitive death row convicts arrested in Dhaka
Cancellation of Jamaat's registration: Final hearing after 2 months
Appellate Division launches digital pass for litigants
Fire breaks out at factory in Mongla EPZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft