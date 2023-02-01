Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 February, 2023, 3:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Graft Case

Court summons  Tarique, Zubaida

Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

A Dhaka court has issued a gazette ordering 'fugitives' Tarique Rahman, the BNP's acting chief, and his wife Zubaida Rahman, who

are being tried for illegally amassing assets, to attend a hearing in the graft case scheduled for Feb 6.

Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Asaduzzaman published the gazette on Monday after police failed to execute arrest warrants

against the couple as they reside abroad, according to Aminul Islam, the Anti-Corruption Commission's court inspector.

The gazette notes that the court has 'reasonable grounds' to believe that Tarique and Zubaida are 'in hiding' to avoid arrest and

prosecution. As the couple has been ordered to attend the next hearing, the proceedings will go ahead in their absence should they

fail to appear before the court.

In November, the court issued arrest warrants for Tarique and Zubaida, but to no avail. Later in January, it ordered the confiscation

of their assets on Jan 5.

After the police reported their failure to trace the couple's assets, however, the court ordered the BG Press to issue a gazette in order

to secure their attendance at the next hearing in the case.

The ACC filed the case at Dhaka's Kafrul Police Station in 2007, accusing the couple of owning Tk 48.15 million beyond known

sources of income, hiding information on assets and acquiring assets beyond means.

Tarique has been living in London since 2008. He and Zubaida were named as fugitives in the case as they reside abroad Tarique's

mother-in-law Iqbal Mand Banu was named as the third suspect in the case. Her name was later dropped from the case following her

death.

Zubaida, the daughter of former navy chief Rear Admiral Mahbub Ali Khan, married Tarique, son of late military ruler Ziaur Rahman

and Khaleda, in 1993. Zubaida joined the government health service two years later.

Tarique was arrested during the 2007-08 military-backed caretaker rule. After his release in 2008, he left Bangladesh for the UK

with Zubaida and their daughter.

The government sacked Zubaida in 2014 as she did not rejoin her workplace after taking a leave.

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia was jailed in two corruption cases in 2018. The 76-year-old former prime minister is currently out on

suspended sentences.

Tarique has been the acting chairman of the party since Khaleda's incarceration in 2018. He has already received different jail

sentences in four cases, involving charges of making derogatory remarks about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, money

laundering, corruption and the Aug 21 grenade attack. bdnews24.com



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC wants to know govt steps taken to curb air pollution in Dhaka
Court summons  Tarique, Zubaida
BD must boost regulation of migrant recruitment, says UN expert
Kamal urges Tarique to return, face cases
Death toll in Pakistan mosque bombing rises to 100
Independent candidate Asif not missing but hiding, EC claims
Muslim Ummah should stand by Palestinians: PM
PM opens Ekushey Book Fair today


Latest News
Bangladesh-Japan relations to be strengthened further: new envoy
Freedom Fighter Shaheed Saidur Rahman Scholarship distributed in Cumilla
14 killed in India apartment fire
Fire at Mongla EPZ doused after 24 hrs
Iranian couple filmed dancing in Tehran are jailed for 10yrs
Sheikh Kamal Athletics Competition launched in Rangamati
IFC appoints Riccardo Puliti as regional vice president for Asia, Pacific
Woman killed in Rangpur road accident
Flights operation at Dhaka airport to be closed for 5 hrs a night from Feb 2
Parents, son get life term in Cox's Bazar murder case
Most Read News
Month of language movement begins Wednesday
Bangladesh more corrupt than Pakistan in South Asia: TI
Gazette issued for Tarique-Zubaida's appearance
Electricity price hiked further, gazette published
BNP is running out of breath: Quader
Bangladesh logs 13 Covid cases
2 fugitive death row convicts arrested in Dhaka
Cancellation of Jamaat's registration: Final hearing after 2 months
Appellate Division launches digital pass for litigants
Fire breaks out at factory in Mongla EPZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft