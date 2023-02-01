Video
BD must boost regulation of migrant recruitment, says UN expert

Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The UN Special Rapporteur on the rights of migrants, Felipe Gonzlez Morales, on Tuesday said destination countries - most of them

in the Middle East - must take an active role in "investigating and sanctioning perpetrators of human rights violations" against

Bangladeshi migrant workers.

At the same time, Bangladesh should continue reinforcing its consular services, he added.

"Bangladesh must step up efforts to strengthen regulation of the migrant recruitment system to protect migrant workers against

exploitation and abuses," the UN Rapporteur told reporters at a press conference in Dhaka at the end of a 10-day official visit to

Bangladesh.

In his preliminary observations, the UN expert said despite the positive economic contributions migrant workers bring to the local

economy and the existence of necessary legislation and policy, many flaws still exist in the recruitment system which adversely

impact the rights of migrant workers. "These challenges exist at all stages of migration."

He will present a full report on his visit, including findings and recommendations, to the UN HumanRights Council in June 2023.
Morales stressed on strengthening monitoring and coordination to promote regular migration and help stop human trafficking.
"Recruitment currently imposes exorbitant high costs on many migrants, creating debt bondage, much of which is imposed by

"middlemen" who are used to recruit workers," he said.

He urged authorities to protect the rights of migrant workers at all stages of migration, including pre-departure, during

employment abroad and upon their return.

The Special Rapporteur commended the government for actions taken to curb these challenges, but said there was still a need to

regulate, closely monitor and enhance the recruitment system to ensure effective protection for migrants, including better access to

justice.

The expert noted the stark difference in skilled migration schemes channeled through government-to-government initiatives, which

yield more beneficial results for migrants due to more robust regulation and oversight.

"It is the lower-skilled migrants who are often subject to vulnerable situations, including exploitation, as they are often poor, lack

education and without access to information that can help inform their decisions and enhance their migration experiences," Morales

said.

The Special Rapporteur encouraged ongoing training initiatives for aspiring migrant workers but stressed the need to better equip

them with adequate information prior to departure, including recourse when they suffer abuse.

He welcomed the establishment of a database of aspiring migrant workers as well as better regulation of middlemen, including

requirements for registration.

Morales emphasised that responsibility for migrant workers equally falls on countries of destination.

"These countries must do their part in ensuring strong protection for migrant workers, particularly women who are

disproportionately at risk of human rights violations when they are hired as domestic workers," he said.

During his visit, the Special Rapporteur travelled to Cox's Bazar to meet with Rohingya refugees.

Morales praised Bangladesh for receiving nearly one million Rohingyas escaping from Myanmar and said he was impressed by the

resilience of the Rohingya refugees - some of whom have been living in camps for over five years, and others 30 years since first

arrivals in the early 1990s.

"A durable solution for all Rohingya refugees is critical," the UN expert said. He expressed concern about the lack of legal status for

Rohingyas, and noted that children who are born in the camps he visited are not issued an official birth certificate.

The expert also called on the authorities to facilitate permits to improve access to education through learning centers and life skills

training which many Rohingyas have praised and welcomed as a means to a more hopeful and dignified life.

The UN rapporteur said it is important to enhance coordination among the agencies engaged to address the challenges. "It's a

tremendous challenge."

He also noted the need to upgrade the quality of housing in the camps particularly in light of the impact of climate change that have

resulted in fire and flooding incidents.    UNB



