Kamal urges Tarique to return, face cases

Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Staff Correspondent

Home Minister Asaduz-zaman Khan Kamal on Tuesday urged BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman to come to the country and face

the case against him. He said, "Awami League leader never escaped. Our leader did not escape. You (Tarique Rahman) come home

without plotting from abroad, come home if you have the courage. Come to the country and face the case. People of the country can

see what you did."

He said these at a peace rally organized by Dhaka North city AL at Tejgaon in the capital to protest against BNP-Jamaat anarchy and

fire terror across the country.

The Home Minister said, "The Prime Minister talked about working on the traffic jam. She has done Metrorail, Hatirjheel. National

emergency service 999 is popular all over Bangladesh today."

He said, "The opposition party BNP talks a lot. The party was formed from the cantonment. They cut the birthday cake on the day of

the assassination of the Father of the Nation, who established the killers of Bangabandhu abroad. Does the party want votes again

or not?"

The Minister also said that if the roads are closed and people are suffering, vandalism is caused, security forces will not be needed,

our leaders and activists will respond.

Dhaka North city AL President valiant freedom fighter Sheikh Bazlur Rahman presided over the peace rally and General Secretary SM

Mannan Kochi conducted it.


