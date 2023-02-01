Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 February, 2023, 3:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Death toll in Pakistan mosque bombing rises to 100

Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
ISLAMABAD

The death toll from Monday's suicide bombing at a mosque in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar has risen to 100,

according to a medical official, as the South Asian country faces a mounting security challenge from armed groups.

"So far, 100 bodies have been brought to Lady Reading Hospital," the spokesman for the largest medical facility in the city,

Mohammad Asim, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The vast majority of those killed were police officers, he said.

Kashif Aftab Abbasi, senior superintendent of police operations in Peshawar, told Al Jazeera earlier in the day that more than 225

people were also injured in the blast a day earlier.

The suicide bombing caused the roof of the mosque to collapse, and rescuers had to remove mounds of debris to recover many of

the bodies, authorities said.

Reporting from Peshawar, Al Jazeera's Kamal Hyder said that the rescue operation had largely shifted to recovery.

"There has been a ceremonial send-off to those policemen who lost their lives, also funerals taking place across the province,

because these policemen came from several districts - so there is mourning across the province," he said.

The attack is the deadliest in Peshawar in a decade and comes amid a surge in violence against the police.

Meanwhile, questions have grown over how the attacker was able to access the heavily fortified area, which includes the

headquarters of the provincial police force and a counterterrorism department, while wearing a suicide vest.

That followed "credible intelligence reports" on January 21 that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) planned a wave of attacks in

Peshawar and the wider Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Hyder reported.

Shortly after the explosion, Omar Mukaram Khorasani, the current head of the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA), a TTP splinter group and a

member of the TTP's leadership council, said his group committed the attack in retaliation for the killing last year of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar

former leader, Omar Khalid Khorasani in Afghanistan, according to the Long War Journal and the South Asia Media Research

Institute.

Khorasani "took responsibility saying this was a revenge attack for the killing of his brother in Afghanistan, which he blamed on the

Pakistani security forces," Hyder said. "This is a splinter group, and they joined the mainstream TTP back in 2020, so definitely a

group within the TTP."

Nevertheless, TTP spokesperson Mohammad Khorasani distanced the group from the bombing, saying it was not its policy to target

mosques, seminaries and religious places. He added that those taking part in such acts could face punitive action under TTP's policy,

but did not address Khorasani's claims.

Ghulam Ali, the provincial governor in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said an investigation was under way to determine "how

the terrorist entered the mosque".

"Yes, it was a security lapse," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited a hospital in Peshawar on Monday and promised to take "stern action" against

those behind the attack.

"The sheer scale of the human tragedy is unimaginable. This is no less than an attack on Pakistan," he tweeted. He expressed his

condolences to the families of the victims, saying their pain "cannot be described in words".

Pakistan has seen a surge in attacks since November when the TTP ended a ceasefire with the government.

In early January, the TTP claimed one of its members shot and killed two intelligence officers, including the director of the

counterterrorism wing of the country's military-based spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence. Security officials said on Monday the

gunman in that attack was traced and killed in a shootout in the northwest of the country, near the Afghan border.

While a separate group, the TTP is a close ally of the Afghan Taliban.

The TTP has waged a 15-year armed uprising against the Pakistani government, which included a 2014 attack by a faction of the

group on an army-run school in Peshawar that killed 154 people, mostly children.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the latest bombing "particularly abhorrent" for targeting a place of worship, UN

spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

The attack comes as cash-strapped Pakistan continues to face a severe economic crisis. It has sought a crucial instalment of $1.1bn

from the International Monetary Fund - part of its $6bn bailout package - to avoid default. However, talks with the IMF have stalled

in recent months. AL JAZEERA     




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC wants to know govt steps taken to curb air pollution in Dhaka
Court summons  Tarique, Zubaida
BD must boost regulation of migrant recruitment, says UN expert
Kamal urges Tarique to return, face cases
Death toll in Pakistan mosque bombing rises to 100
Independent candidate Asif not missing but hiding, EC claims
Muslim Ummah should stand by Palestinians: PM
PM opens Ekushey Book Fair today


Latest News
Bangladesh-Japan relations to be strengthened further: new envoy
Freedom Fighter Shaheed Saidur Rahman Scholarship distributed in Cumilla
14 killed in India apartment fire
Fire at Mongla EPZ doused after 24 hrs
Iranian couple filmed dancing in Tehran are jailed for 10yrs
Sheikh Kamal Athletics Competition launched in Rangamati
IFC appoints Riccardo Puliti as regional vice president for Asia, Pacific
Woman killed in Rangpur road accident
Flights operation at Dhaka airport to be closed for 5 hrs a night from Feb 2
Parents, son get life term in Cox's Bazar murder case
Most Read News
Month of language movement begins Wednesday
Bangladesh more corrupt than Pakistan in South Asia: TI
Gazette issued for Tarique-Zubaida's appearance
Electricity price hiked further, gazette published
BNP is running out of breath: Quader
Bangladesh logs 13 Covid cases
2 fugitive death row convicts arrested in Dhaka
Cancellation of Jamaat's registration: Final hearing after 2 months
Appellate Division launches digital pass for litigants
Fire breaks out at factory in Mongla EPZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft