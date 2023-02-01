Video
Wednesday, 1 February, 2023
B'baria By-Poll

B\'baria By-Poll

Independent candidate Asif not missing but hiding, EC claims

Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

B'baria By-Poll

Election Commissioner (EC) Anisur Rahman believes that independent candidate in Brahmanbaria-2 constituency Abu Asif Ahmed is

not missing but into self-disguise.

He made the remarks at Agargaon Election Commission building while speaking with the reporters at his office on Tuesday.

Referring to the release of an audio of a conversation of Abu Asif, he asked his wife to turn off the CCTV camera and turn it on when

he leaves after 10 minutes?

Mentioning that, "In a video we found the cover-up was pretend," he said, "So far we know no government forces are involved in the

disappearance. The incident will be known once he is found."

EC said, "All the evidence indicates that the incident is preplanned. If a person hides deliberately it is difficult to find him."
 
EC Claim that the missing candidate might have some other motive, maybe to increase his importance.

Asif himself also said, he was being threatened.

EC also said that after the news of his disappearance broke out, the EC spoke to the district administration. All government agencies

are working to trace Asif.

Anisur further said, "Why did the family not inform the police station or the returning officer if he was missing? A general diary has

to be filed at the police station. When his wife was asked why she didn't do it, she said she did not have the time."

Election Commission also instructed the law enforces agencies to find Asif and appear him before the media.
Abu Asif Ahmed is an expelled BNP leader.



