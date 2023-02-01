

Muslim Ummah should stand by Palestinians: PM



She made the call when Ambassadors of seven OIC member states jointly paid courtesy call on her at the Prime Minister Office.



The envoys included, Algerian Ambassador Rabah Larbi, Malaysian High Commissioner Haznah Md Hashim, Maldivian High



Commissioner Shiruzimath Sameer, Oman's Ambassador Abdul Ghaffar Bin Abdul Karim Al-Bulushi, Palestinian Ambassador Yousef



SY Ramadan, Saudi Arabian Ambassador Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan and UAE Ambassador Abdullah Ali Abdullah Khaseif Alhmoudi.



"Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman supported Palestine and I also have been standing beside the



Palestinians," she told the envoys, Md Nazrul Islam of PMO told reporters.



Since its emergence in 1971, Bangladesh's stance on the Palestine issue remained very firm, she said.



Talking about the country�s political situation, she told them that a neutral Election Commission was constituted by enacting a new



law.



She said that the election scheduled for January 2024 would be fair.



"If the people will vote for Awami League, she would come in power again "otherwise not, as I believe in the power of the people",



she added.



Sheikh Hasina said that she was working not for herself but for the country and its people. She said that her goal was to ensure



socio-economic development of the people.



Around seven million Bangladeshis, working in the Middle East were contributing to the economies of these countries,' said the



envoys.

The envoys highly appreciated Sheikh Hasina's leadership for the last 14-year yielding Bangladesh's development and stability,



particularly by successfully tackling the pandemic.



The ambassadors expressed the hope that Bangladesh would stay well and remain happy under her leadership and said that the



Muslim Ummah was also happy and proud of her.



They also expressed hope that Bangladesh would continue to achieve progress under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina and wished



her success in the next general election.



Sheikh Hasina told them that her government was working to build houses for all homeless and landless people. She said that the



under the project, in the final phase now, 40,000 houses were being constructed.



None will remain homeless and landless after distribution of these abodes, she said.



Prime Minister's International Relation Affairs Adviser Professor Dr Gowher Rizvi, Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin and



Prime Minister's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said that the "Muslim Ummah should collectively stand by the Palestinians".She made the call when Ambassadors of seven OIC member states jointly paid courtesy call on her at the Prime Minister Office.The envoys included, Algerian Ambassador Rabah Larbi, Malaysian High Commissioner Haznah Md Hashim, Maldivian HighCommissioner Shiruzimath Sameer, Oman's Ambassador Abdul Ghaffar Bin Abdul Karim Al-Bulushi, Palestinian Ambassador YousefSY Ramadan, Saudi Arabian Ambassador Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan and UAE Ambassador Abdullah Ali Abdullah Khaseif Alhmoudi."Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman supported Palestine and I also have been standing beside thePalestinians," she told the envoys, Md Nazrul Islam of PMO told reporters.Since its emergence in 1971, Bangladesh's stance on the Palestine issue remained very firm, she said.Talking about the country�s political situation, she told them that a neutral Election Commission was constituted by enacting a newlaw.She said that the election scheduled for January 2024 would be fair."If the people will vote for Awami League, she would come in power again "otherwise not, as I believe in the power of the people",she added.Sheikh Hasina said that she was working not for herself but for the country and its people. She said that her goal was to ensuresocio-economic development of the people.Around seven million Bangladeshis, working in the Middle East were contributing to the economies of these countries,' said theenvoys.The envoys highly appreciated Sheikh Hasina's leadership for the last 14-year yielding Bangladesh's development and stability,particularly by successfully tackling the pandemic.The ambassadors expressed the hope that Bangladesh would stay well and remain happy under her leadership and said that theMuslim Ummah was also happy and proud of her.They also expressed hope that Bangladesh would continue to achieve progress under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina and wishedher success in the next general election.Sheikh Hasina told them that her government was working to build houses for all homeless and landless people. She said that theunder the project, in the final phase now, 40,000 houses were being constructed.None will remain homeless and landless after distribution of these abodes, she said.Prime Minister's International Relation Affairs Adviser Professor Dr Gowher Rizvi, Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin andPrime Minister's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present.