Muslim Ummah should stand by Palestinians: PM

Wednesday, 1 February, 2023, 3:48 PM
Home Front Page

Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said that the "Muslim Ummah should collectively stand by the Palestinians".

She made the call when Ambassadors of seven OIC member states jointly paid courtesy call on her at the Prime Minister Office.

The envoys included, Algerian Ambassador Rabah Larbi, Malaysian High Commissioner Haznah Md Hashim, Maldivian High

Commissioner Shiruzimath Sameer, Oman's Ambassador Abdul Ghaffar Bin Abdul Karim Al-Bulushi, Palestinian Ambassador Yousef

SY Ramadan, Saudi Arabian Ambassador Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan and UAE Ambassador Abdullah Ali Abdullah Khaseif Alhmoudi.

"Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman supported Palestine and I also have been standing beside the

Palestinians," she told the envoys, Md Nazrul Islam of PMO told reporters.

Since its emergence in 1971, Bangladesh's stance  on the Palestine issue remained very firm, she said.

Talking about the country�s political situation, she told them that a neutral Election Commission was constituted by enacting a new

law.

She said that  the election scheduled for January 2024 would be fair.

"If the people will vote for Awami League, she would come in power again "otherwise not, as I believe in the power of the people",

she added.

Sheikh Hasina said that she was working not for herself but for the country and its people. She said that her goal was to ensure

socio-economic development of the people.

Around seven million Bangladeshis, working in the Middle East were contributing to the economies of these countries,' said the

envoys.
The envoys highly appreciated Sheikh Hasina's leadership for the last 14-year yielding Bangladesh's development and stability,

particularly by successfully tackling the pandemic.

The ambassadors expressed the hope that  Bangladesh would stay well and remain happy under her leadership and said that the

Muslim Ummah was also happy and proud of her.

 They also expressed hope that Bangladesh would continue to achieve progress under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina and wished

her success in the next general election.

Sheikh Hasina told them that her government was working to build houses for all homeless and landless people.  She said that the

under the project, in the final phase now, 40,000 houses were being constructed.

None will remain homeless and landless after distribution of these abodes, she said.

Prime Minister's International Relation Affairs Adviser Professor Dr Gowher Rizvi, Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin and

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present.     


