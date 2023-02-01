Video
PM opens Ekushey Book Fair today

Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
DU Correspondent



Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2023 begins at Bangla Academy premises and Suhrawardy Udyan at 3pm today.

Before inauguration by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Bangla Academy authorities on Tuesday held symbolic programmes at its

premises.

During visit to the fair venue on Tuesday, it was seen that on stall shelves books were being put.

The last minute preparations would be complete before the inauguration, hoped organisers.

Across the fair venue banners inscribed withcontact numbers of law enforcement agencies were put up to help those in need.

The illegally opened makeshift fast food shops in front of the Suhrawardy Udyan gate, adjacent to Dhaka University Teacher-Student

Centre (TSC) area were removed to facilitate entry of visitors to the fair.

At the same spot was narrow exit gate made of bamboo through which people struggled to leave the r venue.

At Matribhumi, a stall of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) on the academy premises, workers were seen painting its walls.

Syed Shariful Alam Sophu, In-Charge of the Matribhumi and also former Student Scholarship Affairs Secretary of the BCL, told the

Daily Observer that BCL would put on display 98 books this year, mostly relating to history about Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur

Rahman, Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib, Sheikh Hasina, the Liberation War and the Historic Language Movement.

BCL also installed boards digitally displaying Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's programme of Smart Bangladesh.

"Secret documents on Bangabandhu by the then Pakistani agencies will be found at our stall in 11 chapters," Sophu said.

Sporsho Braille Prokashona founder Nazia Jabeen, said that this year, she published 30 new Braille books some of them for children.
"Over 100 books we published for blind readers in last 15 years would be on display at out stall," she said.



