BD ranks 12th most corrupt country out of 180 in world: TI





Bangladesh ranked the 12th most corrupted country among the 180 countries scored in the Global Corruption Perception Index



2022 of Berlin-based Transparency International.



Bangladesh's score fell from 26 in 2021 to 25 in 2022, which means the public sector is perceived to be more corrupt than it was a



year ago.



Executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), Dr Iftekharruzzaman, disclosed the information at a press



conference held at MIDAS Convention Center in the capital's Dhanmondi on Tuesday.



"As per the 'Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2022', Bangladesh's position is very saddening. It stands 12th from the bottom and



147th from the above," he said.



Among South Asian nations, only Afghanistan scored worse with 24, while Pakistan scored 27, Nepal scored 110, Sri Lanka scored



101 and India 85.



However, while Afghanistan's score improved from the 2021 version of the report, Bangladesh's standing worsened.



Since 2012, Bangladesh's CPI score has hovered in the mid to high 20s, with its best score of 28 in 2017. Its lowest score on the



index was 25, which it achieved in 2014, 2015, and now in 2022.



Transparency International's CPI index is the most widely used global corruption ranking in the world and measures the perception



of how corrupt each country's public sector is according to experts and businesspeople.



A country's score is calculated from a number of data sources from institutions such as the World Bank and the World Economic



Forum. Bangladesh's score was compiled from a combination of eight different sources. Transparency International says the Asia



Pacific region as a whole has continued to stagnate in the index, with an average score of 45 out of 100 for the fourth year in a row.

"Several Asian countries were shown to be making headway in their fight against petty corruption in the last Global Corruption



Barometer in 2020, but grand corruption remains common, and the overall situation has barely improved," the organisation said.

Democracy has been on the decline in the region, including in populous countries like India, the Philippines, and Bangladesh, the



report said.



Transparency International noted that the UN had sent an envoy to Bangladesh in 2022 to assess the 'deteriorating human rights



situation'. Laws such as Bangladesh's Digital Security Act had led to hundreds of arrests for people exercising free speech and



expressing dissent, it said.



"Journalists and human rights defenders have been particularly at risk, with governments attempting to intimidate any critics. With



forthcoming elections for both in 2023, governments must reverse these trends and ensure the people can make their voices heard,"



the report said with reference to Bangladesh and Cambodia.



For the last decade, scores have remained almost same for Bangladesh. In the 2021 CPI index, Bangladesh also ranked 147th,



whereas it ranked 146th in the 2020 index.



In the 2022 CPI index, Somalia ranked the first among the most corrupted countries with a score of 12, South Sudan and Syria



jointly ranked the second with a score of 13 and Venezuela ranked the third with a score of 14.



Transparency International has been preparing the CPI report annually on 180 countries and territories around the world by their



perceived levels of public sector corruption since 1995.



