Wednesday, 1 February, 2023, 3:48 PM
By-polls to 6 seats today

Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Staff Correspondent



The by-polls for the six parliamentary vacant seats due to the resignation of BNP's elected members of parliament will be held today.

40 aspirants will fight for the 6 constituencies in the by-elections.

Among them 17 are independent candidates, the remaining 23 are from 10 political parties. The total number of voters in these

constituencies is more than 2,250,000.

Voting will start at 8:00am till 4:00pm in all centers. Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be in place for casting.
Constituencies that will go to polls today include Thakurgaon-3, Bogra-4 and 6, Chapainawabganj-2 and Chapainawabganj 3 and

Brahmanbaria-2.

Six candidates are competing in Thakurgaon-3. 324,741 voters will cast their votes as 128 polling stations.

Nine aspirants are competing in Bogra-4 seat. Total 328,469 voters will elect their member of parliament casting their votes in 112

polling stations.  

11 candidates are contesting for Bogra-6 parliamentary constituencies. The voters of this seats are 410, 743 voters.

In Chapainawabganj-2 constituencies 6 aspirants are competing. There are 180 polling stations in this seat, where 405,450 exercise

their voting right.

3 candidates will compete in Chapainawabganj-3 parliamentary seat. Total voters of this constituency are 411,495.

There are 5 competing candidates in Brahmanbaria-2 seat. Total voters of this constituencies are 307,3 319 people.

Md Zillur Rahman, the assistant returning officer and also the district election official, told the media that Election Commission

taken special measures for the constituencies and deployed 1,100 police personnel along with members of RAB and BGB to maintain

law and order during pooling.

Zillur said, a total of 17 executive magistrates will conduct mobile courts in 17 unions of the two upazilas."

The Election Commission said that all the preparations have been completed for the fair polling. Members of the law and order

forces are on high alert to avoid any untoward incident in the electoral area.

Trucks, pickups and engine driven boats will be closed in the polling area on polling day. Besides, motorcycle movement will be

stopped till February 2 midnight.  


