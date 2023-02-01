Govt raises power tariff again from today

BGMEA, rights groups, political parties deplore move, CAB terms it 'unconstitutional'





Electricity tariff was raised at both retail and bulk levels, with effect from February 1, through administrative order on Monday



(night) issuing two separate gazette notifications.



The price has been increased from Tk 3.94 to Tk 4.14 per kilowatt hour at the customer level, according to the gazette issued by the



Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources.



"There is no alternative to adjusting prices as the fuel prices in the international market have increased, however, for this month



(February) the prices have been increased by 8 per cent at the bulk level and 5 per cent at the retail level," the State Minister said.

"Electricity prices would be adjusted each month in based on worldwide fuel prices, we will come out of subsidy, that is the main



goal" Nasrul Hamid made it clear saying that the price will be adjusted based on the fuel price in the international market," Nasrul



Hamid added.



The new rate will fetch the power companies an additional Tk 2,800 crore, the gazette said.



This is the third time the Bangladesh government used its newly-granted authority to adjust the price of electricity without a public



hearing by the BERC. The government recently amended the BERC Act.



On January 12, the government announced a 5 per cent increase in electricity prices to Tk7.48 per kilowatt hour at the retail level.



Earlier, the technical evaluation committee of Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) recommended around 15 per cent



retail electricity price hike at a public hearing.



According to the new order, the retail tariff was raised at different levels of consumers. The tariff was raised for lower level



consumers by an average 5 per cent to Tk 4.14 per unit (each kilowatt hour) from Tk 3.94 per unit. Bulk tariff was raised by 8.06 per



cent to Tk 6.70 from Tk 6.20 per unit.



Enhancement in bulk tariff means, the distribution companies will purchase electricity at an increased rate of Tk 0.50 per unit from



Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) while enhancement in retail tariff means, consumers will have to pay enhanced rate



for using electricity.



Earlier, on January 18, the government hiked gas prices by a staggering 179 per cent. On January 13, the government raised the



electricity tariff by 5 per cent at the retail level with effect from January 1.



At that time, the average tariff for all consumers went up by Tk 0.36 to Tk 7.49 from Tk 7.13.



On November 21, the bulk power tariff was hiked by 20 per cent to Tk 6.20 per kilowatt hour by BERC with effect from December 1.

Justifying the move, the Energy and Mineral Resources Division said the current global energy situation amid the Russia-Ukraine war



had resulted in volatility in all types of energy prices.



Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruqe Hassan urged the government to defer the



new electricity price as energy prices had been increased recently.



"We are facing sever dollar crisis, this utility price hike will create more inflationary pressure, which will increase bank interest rates-



all are in chains," according to him.



Meanwhile, different right groups including Consumer's Association of Bangladesh (CAB) and political parties have already raised



their voice against the price hike move by the government since December 2022 saying that it is unconstitutional as its



(constitution's) preamble did not say that "government entities shall be a profit making entity.'



