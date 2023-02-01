Video
Month of language movement begins today

Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155
Staff Correspondent

Month of language movement begins today

Month of language movement begins today

The month of language movement begins today. The nation will pay tributes to the valiant sons of the soil, who were killed during

the language movement in the month of February in 1952.

The Bengali nation achieved the right of their mother tongue on February 21, 1952 through the supreme sacrifices made by Salam,

Shafiur, Barkat, Rafique, Jabbar and others during a massive movement. The Pakistani rulers wanted to impose Urdu as state

language though Bengalees in East Pakistan constitute majority of population in Pakistan.

It is a matter of dignity for the nation as only the Bengalese have sacrificed their lives for establishing Bangla as state language.
 The Language Day -- February 21 -- is also recognized as the International Mother Language Day.

 The nation usually observes the month through various programmes. The first hours of February 1 will be observed through

various programmes at the Central Shaheed Minar in the city.

 As the month-long Amar Ekushey Book fair, which traditionally begins on the first day of February, is the main attraction of the

month-long observance, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the fair as the chief guest on Bangla Academy

premises here at 3pm tomorrow.

 Besides, the national poetry festival will also begin in the city tomorrow, which started in 1987 against the autocracy. Bangladesh

Patha Natak Parishad will stage street drama at Central Shaheed Minar here.

Different social, political and cultural organizations will also observe the month through various programmes.



