Wednesday, 1 February, 2023, 3:48 PM
City News

13 new covid cases reported

Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh reported 13 more Covid-19 cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

With the new number, the country's total caseload rose to 2,037,556, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,442 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity rose to 0.71 percent from Monday's 0.44 percent as 1,824 samples were tested.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.44 percent while the recovery rate rose to 97.81 percent.

Bangladesh reported its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 in 2021 and daily fatalities of 264 on August 5 of the same year.     UNB

 



