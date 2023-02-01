44 arrested for selling, consuming drugs in city

The members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 44 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Tuesday.



The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6:00am of January 30 to 6:00am on Tuesday, according to a DMP release. In those separate anti-drug raids, police seized huge drugs from their possessions.

Police seized 1,398 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 30 grams of heroin, 72.665 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 14 litres of locally made liquor and 14 bottles of foreign made liquor. BSS



