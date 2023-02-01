Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 February, 2023, 3:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

44 arrested for selling, consuming drugs in city

Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

The members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 44 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Tuesday.

The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6:00am of January 30 to 6:00am on Tuesday, according to a DMP release. In those separate anti-drug raids, police seized huge drugs from their possessions.
Police seized 1,398 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 30 grams of heroin, 72.665 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 14 litres of locally made liquor and 14 bottles of foreign made liquor.    BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
13 new covid cases reported
Around 60 per cent brick kilns are operating illegally: Minister
44 arrested for selling, consuming drugs in city
BR to launch 3 pairs of trains on East Zone routes
DMP takes 3-tier security measures for Ekushey Book Fair
Imdad’s ‘Serbia’ travelogue unveiled
Govt to support youth: Minister
US envoy opens univ fair


Latest News
Bangladesh-Japan relations to be strengthened further: new envoy
Freedom Fighter Shaheed Saidur Rahman Scholarship distributed in Cumilla
14 killed in India apartment fire
Fire at Mongla EPZ doused after 24 hrs
Iranian couple filmed dancing in Tehran are jailed for 10yrs
Sheikh Kamal Athletics Competition launched in Rangamati
IFC appoints Riccardo Puliti as regional vice president for Asia, Pacific
Woman killed in Rangpur road accident
Flights operation at Dhaka airport to be closed for 5 hrs a night from Feb 2
Parents, son get life term in Cox's Bazar murder case
Most Read News
Month of language movement begins Wednesday
Bangladesh more corrupt than Pakistan in South Asia: TI
Gazette issued for Tarique-Zubaida's appearance
Electricity price hiked further, gazette published
BNP is running out of breath: Quader
Bangladesh logs 13 Covid cases
2 fugitive death row convicts arrested in Dhaka
Cancellation of Jamaat's registration: Final hearing after 2 months
Appellate Division launches digital pass for litigants
Fire breaks out at factory in Mongla EPZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft