BR to launch 3 pairs of trains on East Zone routes

Bangladesh Railway (BR) has taken initiative to launch three new pairs of trains on the Chattogram-Dhaka, Chattogram-Chandpur and Sylhet-Mymensingh routes of the East Zone.

Railway sources on Monday informed that the plan to launch the three new pairs of intercity trains on these routes has been taken up. Railway East Zone has sent a proposal to the Ministry of Railways to run these trains.



At present, 196 trains are scheduled to run in the Eastern Railway.But due to shortage of coaches, shortage of engines, shortage of manpower in various positions including station master and non-completion of double line on Dhaka-Chattogram route, 56 trains are closed.



