DMP takes 3-tier security measures for Ekushey Book Fair



Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq said a three-tier security measures have been taken in and around the Ekushey Book Fair venue.



The DMP commissioner said this while talking to reporters after visiting the book fair venue at Suhrawardy Udyan on Tuesday afternoon. He said there is no specific threat to anyone centring the book fair.

"However, if any author or publisher feels insecurity, we will keep a close eye on him/her," he added.



CCTV cameras have been installed at the fair venue. Besides, 1500 police personnel will be deployed to ensure the overall security of the fair.



