Imdad’s ‘Serbia’ travelogue unveiled

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen was present as the chief guest of the event with former Principal Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office Ekushey Padak recipient poet Kamal Chowdhury in the chair.





President of ACI Agro Business FH Ansari addressed the event while Bangla Academy Award winning writers Iktiyar Chowdhury and Sadhana Ahmed took part in a discussion on the book.





A travelogue titled 'Serbia: Shuvro Shohorer Deshe' authored by Imdad Haque, was unveiled at capital's Foreign Service Academy on Tuesday.Mazharul Islam, chief executive of Anyaprokash, and writer Imdad Haque gave the welcome speeches.