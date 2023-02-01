Video
Govt to support youth: Minister

Published : Wednesday, 1 February, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 110
Staff Correspondent

 
State Minister State Minister of Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel said on Monday that the government would  support the youth community in their innovative efforts.  
As the chief guest at a competition, 'Youth Led Innovation Lab' jointly hosted by Save the Children Bangladesh and BSRM at a city hotel, he also distributed prizes to winners. .
Nine business ideas and plans of the marginalied youth groups of three districts were on display.

Hongsho Rajyo, the team from Satkhira won Tk one lakh as the first prize for  producing organic eggs and meat of different duck species and selling them at low prices  to remove malnutrition in Satkhira.
The team took a project to raise different species of ducks by feeding organic rice, snails, algae and maize.

It is planning to produce organic fertilisers with horse droppings.
'Grow with Green of Dhaka won Tk 75,000 as the second prize and Road to Green of Chattogram  won Tk 50,000 as the 3rd prize.
On December 22, a boot camp was held in Dhaka participated by nine teams.

Save the Children, government officials and private companies  mentored the teams by holding  workshops on various   sectors.


