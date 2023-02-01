Govt to support youth: Minister



State Minister State Minister of Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel said on Monday that the government would support the youth community in their innovative efforts.

As the chief guest at a competition, 'Youth Led Innovation Lab' jointly hosted by Save the Children Bangladesh and BSRM at a city hotel, he also distributed prizes to winners. .

Nine business ideas and plans of the marginalied youth groups of three districts were on display.



Hongsho Rajyo, the team from Satkhira won Tk one lakh as the first prize for producing organic eggs and meat of different duck species and selling them at low prices to remove malnutrition in Satkhira.

The team took a project to raise different species of ducks by feeding organic rice, snails, algae and maize.



It is planning to produce organic fertilisers with horse droppings.

'Grow with Green of Dhaka won Tk 75,000 as the second prize and Road to Green of Chattogram won Tk 50,000 as the 3rd prize.

On December 22, a boot camp was held in Dhaka participated by nine teams.



Save the Children, government officials and private companies mentored the teams by holding workshops on various sectors.



